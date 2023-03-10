Monster Grass
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$46K - $67K
Units as of 2022
10 900.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

At home or in business settings, landscaping is a task that takes up time, money, and effort. Monster Grass is a brand that is attempting to revolutionize lawns with synthetic grass that looks like real grass but needs no mowing, watering, or fertilizing.

Founded in 2012, Monster Grass believes it has built a great reputation of providing clients with environmentally friendly solutions for spaces. Armed with an attitude that no job is too big or small for them, Monster Grass may have become a friendly monster to the landscaping industry.

Monster Grass' variety of turf options and a readiness to make installations at the earliest convenience could make it a reliable brand for clientele seeking artificial landscape.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Monster Grass has opened several locations in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further, potentially worldwide.

Why You May Want To Start a Monster Grass Franchise

Monster Grass operates as a full-service turf company, which means that they both distribute and provide installations for clients. The company values quality and care as the foundations of its customer care philosophy.

Franchisees typically don't need a background in landscaping, but the ability to appreciate solutions that eliminate imperfections is a necessity. Franchisees looking to diversify their portfolio who are confident in meeting customer needs may be well-suited to the Monster Grass franchise.

What Might Make a Monster Grass Franchise a Good Choice?

Changing climate conditions and increasing costs of living may have forced people to seek alternative money-smart solutions. Monster Grass believes that it's time for people to embrace turf alternatives that do not utilize harmful weed killers, watering, and noisy mowing. As an environmentally conscious franchise, Monster Grass may be in a position for success. 

Monster Grass likes to emphasize the value that affordable and durable turf products may create for customers. As a franchisee, you should expect to perform space inspections and carry out installations to match customer preferences. Of course, the company also allows absentee ownership, so you may get all the help you need to operate a unit.

To be part of the Monster Grass team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Monster Grass Franchise

Monster Grass understands how difficult the franchising process can seem at first. To accommodate the needs of all franchisees, Monster Grass is prepared to teach you all you need to know about the industry, installations, and procurement processes. 

As you decide if opening a Monster Grass franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Monster Grass franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Monster Grass franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Monster Grass

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Monster Grass and Turf LLC
Leadership
Fermin Bergouignan, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
7873 Bird Rd.
Miami, FL 33155
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Monster Grass franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$46,090 - $66,900
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Monster Grass offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Monster Grass has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
4-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Monster Grass? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Monster Grass ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #97 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Monster Grass.

Lawn Doctor

Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Ranked #83
Learn More

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Spring-Green Lawn Care

Lawn and tree care, pest control
Ranked #160
Learn More

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing