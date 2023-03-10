At home or in business settings, landscaping is a task that takes up time, money, and effort. Monster Grass is a brand that is attempting to revolutionize lawns with synthetic grass that looks like real grass but needs no mowing, watering, or fertilizing.

Founded in 2012, Monster Grass believes it has built a great reputation of providing clients with environmentally friendly solutions for spaces. Armed with an attitude that no job is too big or small for them, Monster Grass may have become a friendly monster to the landscaping industry.

Monster Grass' variety of turf options and a readiness to make installations at the earliest convenience could make it a reliable brand for clientele seeking artificial landscape.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Monster Grass has opened several locations in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further, potentially worldwide.

Why You May Want To Start a Monster Grass Franchise

Monster Grass operates as a full-service turf company, which means that they both distribute and provide installations for clients. The company values quality and care as the foundations of its customer care philosophy.

Franchisees typically don't need a background in landscaping, but the ability to appreciate solutions that eliminate imperfections is a necessity. Franchisees looking to diversify their portfolio who are confident in meeting customer needs may be well-suited to the Monster Grass franchise.

What Might Make a Monster Grass Franchise a Good Choice?

Changing climate conditions and increasing costs of living may have forced people to seek alternative money-smart solutions. Monster Grass believes that it's time for people to embrace turf alternatives that do not utilize harmful weed killers, watering, and noisy mowing. As an environmentally conscious franchise, Monster Grass may be in a position for success.

Monster Grass likes to emphasize the value that affordable and durable turf products may create for customers. As a franchisee, you should expect to perform space inspections and carry out installations to match customer preferences. Of course, the company also allows absentee ownership, so you may get all the help you need to operate a unit.

To be part of the Monster Grass team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Monster Grass Franchise

Monster Grass understands how difficult the franchising process can seem at first. To accommodate the needs of all franchisees, Monster Grass is prepared to teach you all you need to know about the industry, installations, and procurement processes.

As you decide if opening a Monster Grass franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Monster Grass franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Monster Grass franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.