2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$46K - $67K
Units as of 2022
-
10 900.0% over 3 years
At home or in business settings, landscaping is a task that takes up time, money, and effort. Monster Grass is a brand that is attempting to revolutionize lawns with synthetic grass that looks like real grass but needs no mowing, watering, or fertilizing.
Founded in 2012, Monster Grass believes it has built a great reputation of providing clients with environmentally friendly solutions for spaces. Armed with an attitude that no job is too big or small for them, Monster Grass may have become a friendly monster to the landscaping industry.
Monster Grass' variety of turf options and a readiness to make installations at the earliest convenience could make it a reliable brand for clientele seeking artificial landscape.
Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Monster Grass has opened several locations in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach even further, potentially worldwide.
Why You May Want To Start a Monster Grass Franchise
Monster Grass operates as a full-service turf company, which means that they both distribute and provide installations for clients. The company values quality and care as the foundations of its customer care philosophy.
Franchisees typically don't need a background in landscaping, but the ability to appreciate solutions that eliminate imperfections is a necessity. Franchisees looking to diversify their portfolio who are confident in meeting customer needs may be well-suited to the Monster Grass franchise.
What Might Make a Monster Grass Franchise a Good Choice?
Changing climate conditions and increasing costs of living may have forced people to seek alternative money-smart solutions. Monster Grass believes that it's time for people to embrace turf alternatives that do not utilize harmful weed killers, watering, and noisy mowing. As an environmentally conscious franchise, Monster Grass may be in a position for success.
Monster Grass likes to emphasize the value that affordable and durable turf products may create for customers. As a franchisee, you should expect to perform space inspections and carry out installations to match customer preferences. Of course, the company also allows absentee ownership, so you may get all the help you need to operate a unit.
To be part of the Monster Grass team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Monster Grass Franchise
Monster Grass understands how difficult the franchising process can seem at first. To accommodate the needs of all franchisees, Monster Grass is prepared to teach you all you need to know about the industry, installations, and procurement processes.
As you decide if opening a Monster Grass franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Monster Grass franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
After completing the initial steps of applying for a Monster Grass franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.
Company Overview
About Monster Grass
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Lawn & Tree Care
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- Monster Grass and Turf LLC
- Leadership
- Fermin Bergouignan, CEO/Founder
- Corporate Address
-
7873 Bird Rd.
Miami, FL 33155
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 10 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Monster Grass franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $24,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $46,090 - $66,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- $7,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Monster Grass offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Monster Grass has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Regional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
