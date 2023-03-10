Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes is a fast-casual concept that serves burgers, handcrafted ice cream shakes, and hand-cut fries in a lively atmosphere with exceptional guest service. Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes was founded in 2007 and has grown to be one of the hottest and fast-growing newest franchises globally. The company strives to provide an exceptional experience for its guests by offering a quality burger, fry, shake experience, giving back to the communities it serves, and creating an ideal place for people to hang out together.

Today, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has grown to more than 80 franchise units throughout the world, including over 70 in the U.S. It continues to find success in new markets across the country with similar franchisees devoted to producing a 'Better Burger.' With more than ten years of franchising experience, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has built a large customer base and has received great compliments. Thousands of customers have entrusted the company with offering the best burgers and keep coming back!

Why You May Want to Start a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes Franchise

Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes follows a simple business model. Its three-product menu of burgers, shakes, and fries enables the company to streamline its kitchen with lower build-out costs than its counterparts in a similar industry while delivering a customized experience to its customers.

The company not only believes in making excellent food, but is also committed to prioritizing fun for its franchisee's guests and staff. Preparing delicious and good food doesn’t have to be such a serious business. From positive customer and franchisee reviews, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes strives to make itself one of the most fun franchises you could ever yearn to start.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has several experienced team members who have been in the business for many years. Franchise support is only a phone call away and allows for the burger franchise to thrive while serving customers.

What Might Make a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes Franchise a Good Choice?

Starting a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise can be the ultimate dream for franchisees interested in getting into the burgers, fries, and shakes business. Many customers are willing to stop their busy lives for a few moments in order to enjoy hot burgers, ice cream shakes, and fries daily.

To be part of the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes Franchise

To start a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise, you'll fill out a short questionnaire providing the company with information about you. Upon confirmation and initial approval, you may receive a call from the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise team. Soon after the first conversations with Mooyah, you may receive a call from the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes corporate office.

If Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes approves of you, you may be invited to the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes discovery day at company headquarters in Plano, Texas. Here you will spend the day with the executive team and receive formal approval for a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise. Once you have the approval to open a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise, the real fun can begin with opening your location!