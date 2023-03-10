Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes

Burgers, fries, shakes
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$478K - $990K
Units as of 2022
90 9.8% over 3 years
Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes is a fast-casual concept that serves burgers, handcrafted ice cream shakes, and hand-cut fries in a lively atmosphere with exceptional guest service. Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes was founded in 2007 and has grown to be one of the hottest and fast-growing newest franchises globally. The company strives to provide an exceptional experience for its guests by offering a quality burger, fry, shake experience, giving back to the communities it serves, and creating an ideal place for people to hang out together.

Today, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has grown to more than 80 franchise units throughout the world, including over 70 in the U.S. It continues to find success in new markets across the country with similar franchisees devoted to producing a 'Better Burger.' With more than ten years of franchising experience, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has built a large customer base and has received great compliments. Thousands of customers have entrusted the company with offering the best burgers and keep coming back!

Why You May Want to Start a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes Franchise

Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes follows a simple business model. Its three-product menu of burgers, shakes, and fries enables the company to streamline its kitchen with lower build-out costs than its counterparts in a similar industry while delivering a customized experience to its customers.

The company not only believes in making excellent food, but is also committed to prioritizing fun for its franchisee's guests and staff. Preparing delicious and good food doesn’t have to be such a serious business. From positive customer and franchisee reviews, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes strives to make itself one of the most fun franchises you could ever yearn to start. 

Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has several experienced team members who have been in the business for many years. Franchise support is only a phone call away and allows for the burger franchise to thrive while serving customers. 

What Might Make a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes Franchise a Good Choice?

Starting a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise can be the ultimate dream for franchisees interested in getting into the burgers, fries, and shakes business. Many customers are willing to stop their busy lives for a few moments in order to enjoy hot burgers, ice cream shakes, and fries daily. 

To be part of the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes Franchise

To start a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise, you'll fill out a short questionnaire providing the company with information about you. Upon confirmation and initial approval, you may receive a call from the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise team. Soon after the first conversations with Mooyah, you may receive a call from the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes corporate office. 

If Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes approves of you, you may be invited to the Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes discovery day at company headquarters in Plano, Texas. Here you will spend the day with the executive team and receive formal approval for a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise. Once you have the approval to open a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise, the real fun can begin with opening your location!

Company Overview

About Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Mooyah Franchising LLC
Leadership
Doug Willmarth, President
Corporate Address
6865 Windcrest Dr., #400
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
90 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$477,918 - $989,793
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
175 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #11 in Hamburgers in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
