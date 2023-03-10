Morning Dew Massage & Wellness

Morning Dew Massage & Wellness is a massage and wellness clinic founded in 2010. One of their main goals is to provide clients with high-quality massage therapy and skincare services. It also believes it helps the local community by supplying them with wellness and health education, as well as offering financial support to health, education, and arts organizations.

Currently, Morning Dew Massage & Wellness is looking for potential franchisees in select states across the United States. It has exclusive territories available. 

Morning Dew Massage & Wellness covers a wide range of massage therapy services such as Stillwater relaxation, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, sports therapy, and more. Morning Dew Massage & Wellness may also offer skincare services to its customers.

Why You May Want To Start a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness Franchise

The ideal Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchisee is a person who knows the importance of self-care and loves to work with people. It’s not necessary to have any previous experience in the wellness or massage field to open a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchise, but you should have a passion for helping people to improve their quality of life. 

Morning Dew Massage & Wellness may have multi-unit options, as well as incentive programs for veterans, available to potential franchisees.

What Might Make a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness Franchise a Good Choice?

This company believes it uses a variety of different models to best promote the success of its franchisees. Morning Dew Massage & Wellness offers one-time services, corporate wellness events, and long-term memberships. 

Opening a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Morning Dew Massage & Wellness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness Franchise

Morning Dew Massage & Wellness provides new franchisees with an extensive amount of both on-the-job and classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support. Morning Dew Massage & Wellness also has partnered with third-party financial lenders who may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, payroll, accounts receivable, and inventory if you meet their qualifications.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchise would do well in your community.

You may already know the value of a long, relaxing massage. But have you thought about the value in offering that to others? Get started today with a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchise!

Company Overview

About Morning Dew Massage & Wellness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2010
Leadership
Sernerick Greer, Franchisor
Corporate Address
1013 Northwest Hwy., #110
Garland, TX 75041
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Morning Dew Massage & Wellness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$238,084 - $385,213
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off Initial Franchise Fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Morning Dew Massage & Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
69 hours
Classroom Training
90 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
