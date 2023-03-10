Mosquito Mary's

Mosquito Mary's was founded by Nick Spencer in 2018. Its core purpose is to provide communities with mosquito and tick control services. This business offers solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout the United States. Their customized barrier solutions are environmentally safe, so the solutions should not harm pets and children.

Mosquito Mary's has certified technicians that run mosquito control techniques and the safe use of their products. Their blend of products may include plant extracts and oils that eliminate, repel, and kill mosquitoes on contact. These products could be efficient and cost-effective, unlike regular mosquito repellents.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Mosquito Mary’s has opened several locations across the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Mary's Franchise

A franchisee seeking to open a Mosquito Mary's franchise does not need prior experience in the industry.

A franchisee’s ability to balance entrepreneurship and follow the franchise's business model is key to their success. Dedication, compassion, and integrity are key traits that a franchisee should possess in order to be a solid fit with Mosquito Mary’s.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions. 

What Might Make a Mosquito Mary's Franchise a Good Choice?

Mosquito Mary's believes it is built on a system rather than a business model. This franchise offers the flexibility to be a full-time business franchisee or have the business as a supplementary source of income by running it part-time. A Mosquito Mary’s franchise may offer a recurring revenue model because mosquitoes tend to be present often. Franchisees may be able to look forward to fairly low overhead and startup costs since you can run a Mosquito Mary’s franchise from any location.

To be part of the Mosquito Mary's team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Mosquito Mary's Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mosquito Mary's franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Mosquito Mary's franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Mosquito Mary’s franchise.

Company Overview

About Mosquito Mary's

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pest Control
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Mosquito Mary's Franchising LLC
Leadership
Nick Spencer, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
95 Washington St., #3
Foxboro, MA 02035
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
12 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mosquito Mary's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$92,958 - $116,908
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mosquito Mary's offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Third Party Financing
Mosquito Mary's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
26 hours
Classroom Training
54 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
