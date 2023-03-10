Mosquito Mary's was founded by Nick Spencer in 2018. Its core purpose is to provide communities with mosquito and tick control services. This business offers solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout the United States. Their customized barrier solutions are environmentally safe, so the solutions should not harm pets and children.

Mosquito Mary's has certified technicians that run mosquito control techniques and the safe use of their products. Their blend of products may include plant extracts and oils that eliminate, repel, and kill mosquitoes on contact. These products could be efficient and cost-effective, unlike regular mosquito repellents.

Since beginning to franchise in 2020, Mosquito Mary’s has opened several locations across the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a Mosquito Mary's Franchise

A franchisee seeking to open a Mosquito Mary's franchise does not need prior experience in the industry.

A franchisee’s ability to balance entrepreneurship and follow the franchise's business model is key to their success. Dedication, compassion, and integrity are key traits that a franchisee should possess in order to be a solid fit with Mosquito Mary’s.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the franchising team questions.

What Might Make a Mosquito Mary's Franchise a Good Choice?

Mosquito Mary's believes it is built on a system rather than a business model. This franchise offers the flexibility to be a full-time business franchisee or have the business as a supplementary source of income by running it part-time. A Mosquito Mary’s franchise may offer a recurring revenue model because mosquitoes tend to be present often. Franchisees may be able to look forward to fairly low overhead and startup costs since you can run a Mosquito Mary’s franchise from any location.

To be part of the Mosquito Mary's team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Mosquito Mary's Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Mosquito Mary's franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Mosquito Mary’s franchise.