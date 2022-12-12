Motivera Search Group

Contract and permanent staffing services
Initial investment
$47K - $73K
Units as of 2025
4 Decrease
Company Overview

About Motivera Search Group

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Staffing/Recruiting
Founded 2023
Parent Company Motivera Franchising Group
Leadership Brian Tomasello, President
Corporate Address 185 Devonshire St., #100
Boston, MA 02110
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ 1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 4 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Motivera Search Group franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$47,350 - $72,750
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%-7%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
6 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 37 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Marketing Support
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
