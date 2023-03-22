Mr Brews Taphouse

Mr Brews Taphouse

Craft brew pubs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$347K - $685K
Units as of 2021
16 45.5% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Mr Brews Taphouse

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs
Founded
2013
Leadership
Mark Leach, COO
Corporate Address
N9059 Riverview Rd.
Birnamwood, WI 54414
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
16 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr Brews Taphouse franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$346,500 - $684,500
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$350,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
180 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
