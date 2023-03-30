A subsidiary of CDI Corp., Management Recruiters International has offices in some 35 countries, and more than 5,000 search professionals. Completing thousands of placements annually through its specialized divisions—Management Recruiters, Sales Consultants, CompuSearch and OfficeMates5—Management Recruiters International franchisees may also offer services including flexible staffing, project outsourcing, videoconferencing, compatibility assessment and relocation services.

In 1999, the company acquired British staffing franchisor Humana International, giving it a large presence in Europe. To reflect this expanded reach, in 2000, Management Recruiters International changed its name to MRI Worldwide.