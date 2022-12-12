Murphy Business Sales

Business brokerages, valuations, and consulting, mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate, franchise resales
Initial investment
$65K - $86K
Units as of 2024
143 Increase 5.1% over 3 years
Company Overview

After a successful career in publishing, direct mail and consulting, Roger Murphy relocated to Florida in 1994 and started Murphy Business & Financial Services to offer assistance with listing, marketing and selling local businesses. He opened thirty branch offices in Florida between 1994 and 2006, when he was approached by Tom Miller about franchising the business. Murphy Business & Financial franchises offer business brokerage services, mergers and acquisitions, franchise sales, commercial real estate, business valuation, consulting and machinery and equipment services.

About Murphy Business Sales

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Business Brokerages, Business Coaching & Consulting
Founded 1994
Parent Company Murphy Business & Financial Corp LLC
Leadership Thomas Coba, CEO
Corporate Address 513 N. Belcher Rd.
Clearwater, FL 33765
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2006 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 143 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Murphy Business Sales franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$47,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$65,090 - $85,900
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
10%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training As needed
Classroom Training 42 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Murphy Business Sales landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

