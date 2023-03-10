My Elder was founded by Jack Halpern, who possesses decades of expertise in the elderly care field. The business's primary goal is to put the needs of the elderly first, ensuring their quality of care.

Since 2004, My Elder has been committed to providing peace of mind to its clients and their families. The brand began franchising in 2014 and has since opened several franchises. My Elder is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. My Elder offers services including:

eldercare monitoring

assisted living and nursing home placement

elder home care planning

hospital, and nursing home crisis intervention

long-distance caregiving

long-term care planning

assisted living and nursing home eviction prevention

Why You May Want To Start a My Elder Franchise

New franchisees with My Elder don't need to have any expertise in the advocacy field. The ideal franchisee may be interested in elderly matters, enjoy dealing with people, and be good at operating in stressful situations.

My Elder provides franchisees with many hours of both classroom and on-the-job training. It also may offer ongoing support on multiple matters such as security and safety procedures, field operations, and proprietary software, among others. My Elder also offers marketing support on regional advertising, SEO, social media, co-op advertising, ad templates, and website development.

If awarded a My Elder franchise, a typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the My Elder franchise requirements.

What Might Make a My Elder Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a My Elder franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the My Elder team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a My Elder Franchise

As you decide if opening a My Elder franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take a considerable amount of time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a My Elder franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with My Elder, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the My Elder franchising team questions. It may also be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a My Elder franchise.