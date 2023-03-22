NerdsToGo is a computer repair and technology franchise catering to small businesses as well as residential clients. Whether it’s day-to-day issues or the more complicated business technology challenges, NerdsToGo is ready to nerd up and provide solutions. The company also caters to major operating systems and devices, including Apple, Android, Microsoft, and network support products.

NerdsToGo was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2006. Since then, the company has grown to more than 25 units in various locations around the United States. More than a team that people go to for help with their computers, NerdsToGo prides itself in being a brand that “lives and breathes technology” and loves creating solutions for their client’s problems.

Why You May Want To Start a NerdsToGo Franchise

If you’re looking for a technology-based franchise business opportunity, NerdsToGo may be a worthwhile pick. Its business model has worked and built upon itself for over more than a decade of operations, proving that the formula is working excellently. On top of that, IT and computer services are quite important today, and may offer multiple streams of revenue.

As a franchisee, you may receive all the support you need from NerdsToGo, from sales development to training to marketing. Corporate support may give you more wiggle room to build your business by creating leading support systems and nurturing deep, productive relationships within the industry.

What Might Make a NerdsToGo Franchise a Good Choice

The fact that computers, tablets, mobile phones, and other handheld devices have taken over the lives of many people may be proof of the importance of the industry. Whether it’s businesses, communities, or individuals, the demand for IT and computer expertise is on a seemingly unending uptrend. For a franchisee, this may translate to a solid customer base.

To be part of the NerdsToGo team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a NerdsToGo Franchise

Opening a NerdsToGo franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a NerdsToGo franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a NerdsToGo franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the NerdsToGo franchising team questions.