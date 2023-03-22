NerdsToGo
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$146K - $193K
Units as of 2022
32 23.1% over 3 years
NerdsToGo is a computer repair and technology franchise catering to small businesses as well as residential clients. Whether it’s day-to-day issues or the more complicated business technology challenges, NerdsToGo is ready to nerd up and provide solutions. The company also caters to major operating systems and devices, including Apple, Android, Microsoft, and network support products.  

NerdsToGo was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2006. Since then, the company has grown to more than 25 units in various locations around the United States. More than a team that people go to for help with their computers, NerdsToGo prides itself in being a brand that “lives and breathes technology” and loves creating solutions for their client’s problems. 

Why You May Want To Start a NerdsToGo Franchise

If you’re looking for a technology-based franchise business opportunity, NerdsToGo may be a worthwhile pick. Its business model has worked and built upon itself for over more than a decade of operations, proving that the formula is working excellently. On top of that, IT and computer services are quite important today, and may offer multiple streams of revenue.

As a franchisee, you may receive all the support you need from NerdsToGo, from sales development to training to marketing. Corporate support may give you more wiggle room to build your business by creating leading support systems and nurturing deep, productive relationships within the industry.  

What Might Make a NerdsToGo Franchise a Good Choice

The fact that computers, tablets, mobile phones, and other handheld devices have taken over the lives of many people may be proof of the importance of the industry. Whether it’s businesses, communities, or individuals, the demand for IT and computer expertise is on a seemingly unending uptrend. For a franchisee, this may translate to a solid customer base.

To be part of the NerdsToGo team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a NerdsToGo Franchise

Opening a NerdsToGo franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a NerdsToGo franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a NerdsToGo franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the NerdsToGo franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About NerdsToGo

Industry
Tech Businesses
Related Categories
Electronics Repairs/Sales, Electronics Stores, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Propelled Brands
Leadership
Catherine Monson, CEO
Corporate Address
2542 Highlander Wy.
Carrollton, TX 75006
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
32 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NerdsToGo franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,750
Initial Investment
$145,735 - $193,190
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
NerdsToGo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
