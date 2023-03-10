Options For Senior America

Options For Senior America

Senior care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$86K - $110K
Units as of 2022
18 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Options For Senior America was founded in 1990 and began franchising in 2005. The founders held the belief that senior citizens should have access to quality home care.

More and more elderly individuals are choosing to remain in their homes instead of going to a care facility. This is creating the need for caretakers who will visit clients in their homes. Options For Senior America strives to offer clients caretakers who will meet their needs in a personable and caring way.

Options for Senior America has opened several locations across the United States and is seeking to expand its reach even further.

Why You May Want To Start an Options For Senior America Franchise

Franchisees with Options for Senior America do not need to have experience in the homecare industry. While experience in the industry may be helpful, the company provides comprehensive training to all Options For Senior America franchisees.

The ideal franchisee should be hardworking, personable, and caring. Since franchisees and employees will constantly be interacting with clients, they need to be compassionate. Options For Senior America franchisees typically have good networking skills, business ethics, and customer service skills. Franchisees need to be able to follow the business model.

What Might Make an Options For Senior America Franchise a Good Choice?

Options For Senior America offers franchisees exclusive territories This typically gives franchisees a good area to develop their business. Franchisees may offer services outside their territory if there are no local Options For Senior America franchising in that area.

Options For Senior America offers franchisees incentives during the first two months of operation. These incentives are meant to help with startup costs.

To be part of the Options For Senior America team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Options For Senior America Franchise

Before signing any agreements with Options For Senior America, it's always a good idea to thoroughly research the company and the local competition. Additionally, you may want to prepare questions to ask the franchising team as part of your due diligence process. Franchisees usually go to the Options For Senior America corporate office in Gaithersburg, Maryland, meet with the team, see the tools and systems they'll be using, and see how a franchise is operated. 

If awarded a franchise, Options For Senior America franchisees will also participate in a multi-day training program. Franchisees will receive marketing support through materials such as artwork, print-ready advertisements, logos, and more. They receive access to software that helps track clients, care recipients, care providers, and referral sources. Additional software helps franchisees track employee hours and pay.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate Options for Senior America franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Options For Senior America

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
1990
Leadership
Ramzi Rihani, CEO
Corporate Address
555 Quince Orchard Rd., #240
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Options For Senior America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$47,500
Initial Investment
$85,800 - $110,400
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$86,000 - $110,000
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Options For Senior America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Options For Senior America? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Options For Senior America.

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Crunch

Fitness centers
Ranked #43
Learn More

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing