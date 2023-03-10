Signing out of account, Standby...
Oxi Fresh Carpet CleaningCarpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning; odor control; home disinfection
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$48K - $78K
- Units as of 2022
-
468 21.6% over 3 years
Oxi Fresh is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, and now boasts over 400 locations across the United States. There are also a handful of Oxi Fresh franchises in Canada. The company, which offers a unique environmentally friendly carpet cleaning process, was founded by Jonathan Barnett in 2006 and began franchising the same year.
Oxi Fresh is considered to be a frontrunner in the carpet cleaning segment, having ditched traditional methods for innovative technology with powerful but nontoxic cleaning solutions. As a franchisee, you'll be using a proprietary oxygenated cleaning system that effectively breaks down carpet stains for easier removal and faster drying.
The franchisor offers a central schedule and appointment booking system that's user-friendly and nationally recognized. Oxi Fresh has also developed a marketing program that's effective and can reach customers.
Why You May Want to Start an Oxi Fresh Franchise
As an Oxi Fresh franchisee, the carpet cleaning company’s management team is always available to assist you with your problems or questions. You can operate this business from home, allowing you to manage and coordinate cleaning crews in your exclusive market territory. Additionally, you can operate an Oxi Fresh franchise as an absentee owner or part-time business, furthering your flexibility.
The carpet, tile, grout, and upholstery cleaning system that Oxi Fresh uses is effortlessly portable and doesn't require large amounts of water. You will be given carpet and upholstery machines, a high-performance Oxi Pro vacuum, and packs of branded products and additional equipment.
Oxi Fresh operates a scheduling center where calls are received, booked, and forwarded, allowing you to maximize your time and offer excellent customer service. As a franchisee, you'll also have access to turnkey advertising solutions focused on bringing traffic to your business.
What Might Make an Oxi Fresh Franchise a Good Choice?
Oxi Fresh cleaning system is considered green, and they've backed it up with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for their core solution. Using energy-efficient machines, water conservation, cleaning products safe for children or pets, plus recycling at its offices or the field are also practices towards their green mission.
Opening an Oxi Fresh franchise will require an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. It may be wise to consult with an attorney or financial advisor as you decide if you are financially sound enough to open an Oxi Fresh franchise.
How To Open an Oxi Fresh Franchise
An Oxi Fresh Franchise Disclosure Document will detail representations of the company’s financial performances. Reviewing it may be a good move when looking to start an Oxi Fresh franchise. To apply to become a franchisee, you must first submit an inquiry form.
If you progress throughout the process of opening an Oxi Fresh franchise, you may be invited to attend a discovery day at the Oxi Fresh headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado. Here, you may have the opportunity to speak with the company's president, other executives, and current franchisees.
You'll be taken out in the field to witness the carpet cleaning process, and once accepted, you'll receive on-the-job training, as well as classroom lessons. Oxi Fresh provides marketing, branding, bookings, and organizes a location opening gala for your new business.
Company Overview
About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Barnett Enterprises
- Leadership
- Jonathan Barnett, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
143 Union Blvd., #825
Lakewood, CO 80228
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 468 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $41,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $47,535 - $77,590
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $41,900
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $395/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10-16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12-20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
