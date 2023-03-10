Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning
Initial investment
$48K - $78K
Units as of 2022
468 21.6% over 3 years
Oxi Fresh is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, and now boasts over 400 locations across the United States. There are also a handful of Oxi Fresh franchises in Canada. The company, which offers a unique environmentally friendly carpet cleaning process, was founded by Jonathan Barnett in 2006 and began franchising the same year.

Oxi Fresh is considered to be a frontrunner in the carpet cleaning segment, having ditched traditional methods for innovative technology with powerful but nontoxic cleaning solutions. As a franchisee, you'll be using a proprietary oxygenated cleaning system that effectively breaks down carpet stains for easier removal and faster drying.

The franchisor offers a central schedule and appointment booking system that's user-friendly and nationally recognized. Oxi Fresh has also developed a marketing program that's effective and can reach customers.

Why You May Want to Start an Oxi Fresh Franchise

As an Oxi Fresh franchisee, the carpet cleaning company’s management team is always available to assist you with your problems or questions. You can operate this business from home, allowing you to manage and coordinate cleaning crews in your exclusive market territory. Additionally, you can operate an Oxi Fresh franchise as an absentee owner or part-time business, furthering your flexibility.

The carpet, tile, grout, and upholstery cleaning system that Oxi Fresh uses is effortlessly portable and doesn't require large amounts of water. You will be given carpet and upholstery machines, a high-performance Oxi Pro vacuum, and packs of branded products and additional equipment.

Oxi Fresh operates a scheduling center where calls are received, booked, and forwarded, allowing you to maximize your time and offer excellent customer service. As a franchisee, you'll also have access to turnkey advertising solutions focused on bringing traffic to your business.

What Might Make an Oxi Fresh Franchise a Good Choice?

Oxi Fresh cleaning system is considered green, and they've backed it up with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for their core solution. Using energy-efficient machines, water conservation, cleaning products safe for children or pets, plus recycling at its offices or the field are also practices towards their green mission. 

Opening an Oxi Fresh franchise will require an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. It may be wise to consult with an attorney or financial advisor as you decide if you are financially sound enough to open an Oxi Fresh franchise.

How To Open an Oxi Fresh Franchise

An Oxi Fresh Franchise Disclosure Document will detail representations of the company’s financial performances. Reviewing it may be a good move when looking to start an Oxi Fresh franchise. To apply to become a franchisee, you must first submit an inquiry form. 

If you progress throughout the process of opening an Oxi Fresh franchise, you may be invited to attend a discovery day at the Oxi Fresh headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado. Here, you may have the opportunity to speak with the company's president, other executives, and current franchisees. 

You'll be taken out in the field to witness the carpet cleaning process, and once accepted, you'll receive on-the-job training, as well as classroom lessons. Oxi Fresh provides marketing, branding, bookings, and organizes a location opening gala for your new business.

Company Overview

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Carpet & Upholstery Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Barnett Enterprises
Leadership
Jonathan Barnett, President & CEO
Corporate Address
143 Union Blvd., #825
Lakewood, CO 80228
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
468 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$41,900
Initial Investment
$47,535 - $77,590
Cash Requirement
$41,900
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$395/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10-16 hours
Classroom Training
12-20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #120 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #93 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

