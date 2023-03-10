Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Gelato, pastries, beverages
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$233K - $522K
Units as of 2022
25 21% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Christiana Ginatta and her husband Ugo founded Paciugo Gelato Caffe based on a secret family recipe. The Ginattas moved to the United States, where they opened their first Paciugo Gelato Caffe. Soon, the store became popular, as Americans couldn't get enough of the delicious gelato. Today, the franchise has several locations located throughout the United States.

Each neighborhood Paciugo Gelato Caffe makes a few dozen handcrafted gelato flavors. The gelateria may offer espresso-based drinks, gelato-inspired shakes, iced coffees, and smoothies to add to its signature menu offerings. They also offer artisanal beverages like Italian roast coffee, hot chocolates, affogato, and arabica coffee. The brand's unique gelato may compete with ice cream by often having less fat and fewer calories.

Why You May Want to Start a Paciugo Gelato Caffe Franchise

Paciugo Gelato Caffe had started receiving franchising requests early on in its existence. However, the Ginattas chose to delay franchising until they had come up with an error-proof and quick way of making the finest fresh gelato. Paciugo Gelato Caffe also experimented with several corporate stores to establish their ideal location. This experimentation phase seemed to play a crucial role in ensuring that future franchisees maintained the company's commitment to quality.

In 2004, when the family was finally satisfied that they had everything right, the company offered franchising opportunities. The delicious and quality product combined with unmatched customer service may make the brand a good one to become a part of in the fast-casual sector. With a Paciugo Gelato Caffe franchise, you may not have to go into entrepreneurship alone.

What Might Make a Paciugo Gelato Caffe Franchise a Good Choice?

Paciugo Gelato Caffe typically offers two types of units for franchisees to choose from. Those two types offer different budgets and location types. There is either a caffe unit or a kiosk unit, with store layouts ranging in size.

To become a franchisee, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Paciugo Gelato Caffe has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How Do You Start a Paciugo Gelato Caffe Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Paciugo Gelato Caffe franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Paciugo Gelato Caffe franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Paciugo Gelato Caffe franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Ices, Ice Cream
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Sinelli Concepts Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Jeff Sinelli, CEO
Corporate Address
1215 Viceroy Dr.
Dallas, TX 75202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
25 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Paciugo Gelato Caffe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$232,700 - $522,250
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Paciugo Gelato Caffe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Paciugo Gelato Caffe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Paciugo Gelato Caffe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #7 in Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Paciugo Gelato Caffe.

Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Ranked #36
Learn More

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Blue Moon Estate Sales

Estate sales
Ranked #491
Request Info

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing