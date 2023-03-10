Pak Mail
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#312 Ranked #355 last year
Initial investment
$196K - $276K
Units as of 2022
328 12% over 3 years
Founded in 1983, Pak Mail is a packaging, crating, shipping, and freight franchise. In 1984, the franchise launched itself by allowing individuals and private entities to open Pak Mail franchises in order to start their packing and shipping companies. 

With many franchises spread across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Venezuela, Japan, and Mexico, Pak Mail may be a household name among businesses and service providers. Pak Mail offers packaging and shipping of all sorts of items, from small parcels to large objects shipped via air, land, and water. It also provides free USPS shipping supplies by partnering with various Postal Services.

Why You May Want to Start a Pak Mail Franchise

Pak Mail has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past few decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Pak Mail team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will also include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

When you open a Pak Mail franchise, you become part of one of the more well-known packing and shipping franchises in the industry. Doing so may allow you to establish a community of customers and staff while giving you the satisfaction you desire from running your new business. 

What Might Make a Pak Mail Franchise a Good Choice?

Pak Mail offers financing options by partnering with third-party sources. They may give you financial support to pay for the franchise fee, start-up fee, equipment, and inventory.

Pak Mail will guide you through the franchise process until you are all set with your business. They offer on-the-job training sessions for a few dozen hours and classroom sessions for several days. Pak Mail will guide you in choosing a solid location for your franchise. Pak Mail also offers support in starting a franchise website, advertising, and marketing to get your new business possible exposure.

As a franchisee, you can offer a variety of services for local and international customers. You get the opportunity to open a flexible franchise since Pak Mail operates during regular office hours. This may give you free time at night and during weekends to spend with family and other commitments.

How To Open a Pak Mail Franchise

To get started as a franchisee with Pak Mail, you will likely need to submit an inquiry form. Pak Mail will provide you with guides and materials to compare the costs, benefits, and various other services offered by this franchise. A franchise licensing representative will contact you during this process, and they will discuss the starting process, franchise fee, startup costs, and preferred location. Upon approval, you will start the paperwork and training.

After following the above steps, you will be all set to become the next Pak Mail franchisee. 

Company Overview

About Pak Mail

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Annex Brands Inc.
Leadership
Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
328 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pak Mail franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,950
Initial Investment
$196,000 - $275,950
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pak Mail has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
36 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pak Mail landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pak Mail ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #312 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #183 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

