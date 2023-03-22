Pancheros

Pancheros Mexican Grill was the dream child of Rodney Anderson. After spending time in local taquerias while studying for his MBA in Chicago, he realized there was a shortage of quality burrito makers. To fill this gap, Anderson opened his restaurant in Iowa City, Iowa in 1992. Pancheros Mexican Grill has grown from its humble roots to over 70 locations throughout the United States. Of those, more than 40 of them are franchised locations.

Pancheros Mexican Grill offers homemade burrito bowls, fresh-pressed tacos, tortillas, quesadillas, queso, and salads. Pancheros Mexican Grill seeks potential franchisees with an innovative mindset for single or multi-unit franchise licenses. A franchisee should ideally yearn to bridge the burrito demand in their community, just as Anderson did several decades ago.

Why You May Want to Start a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise

Pancheros Mexican Grill serves homemade Mexican fare prepared fresh in-house daily. As a franchisee, you may offer a simple, easy-to-master menu. Servings are typically deli-style. Customers may enjoy the large portions and ability to customize their meals. 

Your Pancheros Mexican Grill will most likely feature a display line of the freshest ingredients, emphasizing menu items prepared in-house. The Pancheros Mexican Grill restaurant model has been operating for more than 15 years, depicting a warm, high-energy, industrial branding and décor. 

Pancheros Mexican Grill customers are dedicated to the 'Fresh-Mex' concept and the one-of-a-kind environment.

What Might Make a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pancheros Mexican Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet Pancheros Mexican Grill's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Mexican food that Pancheros Mexican Grill offers is not a seasonal product. With this in mind, you may be able to reach a diverse, devoted demographic. Although overhead costs, particularly during startup, are high, you and your staff can grow within your exclusive territory. The franchisor's proven tools and models include training, site selection, promotion and marketing, facility design or remodeling, and ongoing education.

How To Open a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise

To get started with Pancheros Mexican Grill, submit an inquiry form. Pancheros Mexican Grill may email an official franchise application to you, and a franchise development officer may get in touch once your suitability has been approved. Part of the induction process for a new franchisee with Pancheros Mexican Grill will involve examining their latest Franchise Disclosure Document.

Your Pancheros Mexican Grill development officer will assist with any questions you may have before going through on-the-job training alongside relevant classes. At the corporate restaurant in Coralville, Iowa, new franchisees are taken through discovery day. You'll spend time in an operational Pancheros Mexican Grill while interacting with current franchisees before beginning preparations for your restaurant's grand opening day.

Company Overview

About Pancheros

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Panchero's Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Rodney Anderson, President
Corporate Address
2475 Coral Ct., #B
Coralville, IA 52241
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
27
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
72 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pancheros franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$460,825 - $1,027,000
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pancheros has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
136 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pancheros landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pancheros ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #8 in Mexican Food in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
