Pancheros Mexican Grill was the dream child of Rodney Anderson. After spending time in local taquerias while studying for his MBA in Chicago, he realized there was a shortage of quality burrito makers. To fill this gap, Anderson opened his restaurant in Iowa City, Iowa in 1992. Pancheros Mexican Grill has grown from its humble roots to over 70 locations throughout the United States. Of those, more than 40 of them are franchised locations.

Pancheros Mexican Grill offers homemade burrito bowls, fresh-pressed tacos, tortillas, quesadillas, queso, and salads. Pancheros Mexican Grill seeks potential franchisees with an innovative mindset for single or multi-unit franchise licenses. A franchisee should ideally yearn to bridge the burrito demand in their community, just as Anderson did several decades ago.

Why You May Want to Start a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise

Pancheros Mexican Grill serves homemade Mexican fare prepared fresh in-house daily. As a franchisee, you may offer a simple, easy-to-master menu. Servings are typically deli-style. Customers may enjoy the large portions and ability to customize their meals.

Your Pancheros Mexican Grill will most likely feature a display line of the freshest ingredients, emphasizing menu items prepared in-house. The Pancheros Mexican Grill restaurant model has been operating for more than 15 years, depicting a warm, high-energy, industrial branding and décor.

Pancheros Mexican Grill customers are dedicated to the 'Fresh-Mex' concept and the one-of-a-kind environment.

What Might Make a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pancheros Mexican Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet Pancheros Mexican Grill's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Mexican food that Pancheros Mexican Grill offers is not a seasonal product. With this in mind, you may be able to reach a diverse, devoted demographic. Although overhead costs, particularly during startup, are high, you and your staff can grow within your exclusive territory. The franchisor's proven tools and models include training, site selection, promotion and marketing, facility design or remodeling, and ongoing education.

How To Open a Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise

To get started with Pancheros Mexican Grill, submit an inquiry form. Pancheros Mexican Grill may email an official franchise application to you, and a franchise development officer may get in touch once your suitability has been approved. Part of the induction process for a new franchisee with Pancheros Mexican Grill will involve examining their latest Franchise Disclosure Document.

Your Pancheros Mexican Grill development officer will assist with any questions you may have before going through on-the-job training alongside relevant classes. At the corporate restaurant in Coralville, Iowa, new franchisees are taken through discovery day. You'll spend time in an operational Pancheros Mexican Grill while interacting with current franchisees before beginning preparations for your restaurant's grand opening day.