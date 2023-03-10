These days, it seems as if a new coffee place is opening up on every corner, copying the same quick-serve model that has been around for ages. Parlay Cafe is a coffee shop that attempts to alter this by putting the needs of the customer first.

Founded in 2019 by executives from different backgrounds, Parlay Cafe is where customers can work, meet, and relax. With a private member's lounge, conference rooms, and a stream of food & beverage, Parlay Cafe may have something for everyone.

Parlay Cafe began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Parlay Cafe Franchise

If you have a passion for helping others experience comfort and relaxation, opening a Parlay Cafe franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. Franchisees should have good customer service skills and an ability to connect with customers easily.

Franchisees can be individuals from all walks of life; a background in the service sector is not a requirement. Characteristics that make a franchisee a great fit include the ability to uphold best practices and a determination to grow one's portfolio.

While the industry might be crowded and competitive, opening a Parlay Cafe brand may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand.

What Might Make a Parlay Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides operating as a traditional cafe, the brand's portfolio may extend to food and beverage, membership and day passes, and conference room rentals. Coupled with a three-pronged business model, Parlay Cafe's different streams of business may put it in a good position in its industry.

Since the brand targets diverse clientele, franchisees should be prepared to handle aspects critical to running a franchise. Franchisees will be expected to book conference rooms, keep logs, be on hand to assist customers, and ensure that services are running smoothly. Since running the business part-time is not an option, franchising is a full-day gig that franchisees can fill individually or with managerial help.

To be part of the Parlay Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a Parlay Cafe Franchise

Parlay Cafe believes it has developed a replicable and well-positioned franchise that franchisees can join after undergoing the franchising process. Before making any commitments or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Parlay Cafe franchising team questions. If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Parlay Cafe throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.