Parlay Cafe
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$188K - $444K
Units as of 2021
1
Jump to Franchising Overview

These days, it seems as if a new coffee place is opening up on every corner, copying the same quick-serve model that has been around for ages. Parlay Cafe is a coffee shop that attempts to alter this by putting the needs of the customer first.

Founded in 2019 by executives from different backgrounds, Parlay Cafe is where customers can work, meet, and relax. With a private member's lounge, conference rooms, and a stream of food & beverage, Parlay Cafe may have something for everyone.

Parlay Cafe began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Parlay Cafe Franchise

If you have a passion for helping others experience comfort and relaxation, opening a Parlay Cafe franchise could be an exciting opportunity for you. Franchisees should have good customer service skills and an ability to connect with customers easily.

Franchisees can be individuals from all walks of life; a background in the service sector is not a requirement. Characteristics that make a franchisee a great fit include the ability to uphold best practices and a determination to grow one's portfolio.

While the industry might be crowded and competitive, opening a Parlay Cafe brand may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. 

What Might Make a Parlay Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides operating as a traditional cafe, the brand's portfolio may extend to food and beverage, membership and day passes, and conference room rentals. Coupled with a three-pronged business model, Parlay Cafe's different streams of business may put it in a good position in its industry.

Since the brand targets diverse clientele, franchisees should be prepared to handle aspects critical to running a franchise. Franchisees will be expected to book conference rooms, keep logs, be on hand to assist customers, and ensure that services are running smoothly. Since running the business part-time is not an option, franchising is a full-day gig that franchisees can fill individually or with managerial help. 

To be part of the Parlay Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How To Open a Parlay Cafe Franchise

Parlay Cafe believes it has developed a replicable and well-positioned franchise that franchisees can join after undergoing the franchising process. Before making any commitments or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Parlay Cafe franchising team questions. If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Parlay Cafe throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their units have opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Parlay Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Coworking Spaces, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Parlay, Inc.
Leadership
Don Mastrangelo, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
40764 Winchester Rd., #590
Temecula, CA 92591
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parlay Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$187,950 - $444,200
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $70,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Parlay Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Parlay Cafe? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Parlay Cafe.

Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Ranked #135
Request Info

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Crepes, waffles, salads, panini, milkshakes, coffee, alcohol
Ranked #453
Learn More

Akti Bao

Asian street food
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing