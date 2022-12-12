- Franchise 500 Rank
Company Overview
About Pastanito
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Italian Food, Food: Quick Service
|Founded
|2019
|Parent Company
|Presto Restaurants Holding LLC
|Leadership
|Toni Calderone, Founder/CEO
|Corporate Address
|
2058 S. Queen St.
York, PA 17403
|Social
|Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2024 (0 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|5
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|3 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Pastanito franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|Is franchise term renewable?
|No
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
