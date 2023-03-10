Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#376 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$55K - $81K
- Units as of 2022
-
272 253.2% over 3 years
Having drywall damage is quite common but, unfortunately, the repairs are not. You can buy a DIY kit from a hardware store, but it seems to never quite turn out how you want. This is where The Patch Boys come in. Their job is to remove the guessing game and restore your drywall to its former glory.
The company was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2015. It's one of the only franchises that focuses solely on repairing drywall damage. The company has over 90 locations across the country, making it easy for you to join the network.
Why You May Want to Open a The Patch Boys Franchise
You can start a The Patch Boys franchise with relatively low startup capital, and you don't need the experience to operate it. The franchise requires very few workers to become fully functional. Unlike many industries with fierce competition, there are very few drywall service providers, yet fairly high demand for drywall repairs.
The Patch Boys is the largest drywall business in the United States, so opening a franchise means you become part of the family. As part of the team, the company will provide you with everything you need to help your business grow. There are training sessions available to manage your business better and deliver fast and efficient services.
Franchisees may also gain marketing support and business development mentoring. The company will train you both on the job and in the classroom. On-the-job training gives you and your employees hands-on experience on effective ways to fix drywall.
What Might Make The Patch Boys a Good Choice?
There are hundreds of thousands of homes across the country, and the majority of them use drywall. With drywall comes a demand for drywall repair. That’s where you will come in as a The Patch Boys franchisee.
The company will train your employees on punctuality, skills, and techniques used to interact with homeowners. Not only will they be taught how to deliver quality services, but they will also learn how to remain professional on the job. What may set The Patch Boys apart from others is years of experience and the speed with which they can attend to customers.
How to Open a The Patch Boys Franchise
Before you start your The Patch Boys franchise, you will want to make sure you have the required finances. This will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Since you can run it from your home, your overhead costs may stay relatively low. Things like your location, minimum wage, and the number of employees will determine how much money you need to start franchising. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. For franchisees, Patch Boys strives to offer excellent marketing plans that may allow your business the exposure it needs to grow.
If you want to join the franchise, you will need to fill out an inquiry form. A member of the recruitment team may then contact you to discuss the franchise opportunity. You'll sign a Franchise Disclosure Document, and the company will help you as you prepare to launch your The Patch Boys location.
Company Overview
About The Patch Boys
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Drywall Repair, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Belfor Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Ted Speers, President
- Corporate Address
-
731 Fairfield Ct
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 272 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Patch Boys franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $54,943 - $81,415
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $80,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- The Patch Boys offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- The Patch Boys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Patch Boys landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Patch Boys ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #376 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #90 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #75 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #90 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Ranked #1 in Drywall Repair in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Drywall Repair Category
