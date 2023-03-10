The Patch Boys

Having drywall damage is quite common but, unfortunately, the repairs are not. You can buy a DIY kit from a hardware store, but it seems to never quite turn out how you want. This is where The Patch Boys come in. Their job is to remove the guessing game and restore your drywall to its former glory.

The company was founded in 2006 and began franchising in 2015. It's one of the only franchises that focuses solely on repairing drywall damage. The company has over 90 locations across the country, making it easy for you to join the network.

Why You May Want to Open a The Patch Boys Franchise

You can start a The Patch Boys franchise with relatively low startup capital, and you don't need the experience to operate it. The franchise requires very few workers to become fully functional. Unlike many industries with fierce competition, there are very few drywall service providers, yet fairly high demand for drywall repairs.

The Patch Boys is the largest drywall business in the United States, so opening a franchise means you become part of the family. As part of the team, the company will provide you with everything you need to help your business grow. There are training sessions available to manage your business better and deliver fast and efficient services.

Franchisees may also gain marketing support and business development mentoring. The company will train you both on the job and in the classroom. On-the-job training gives you and your employees hands-on experience on effective ways to fix drywall.

What Might Make The Patch Boys a Good Choice?

There are hundreds of thousands of homes across the country, and the majority of them use drywall. With drywall comes a demand for drywall repair. That’s where you will come in as a The Patch Boys franchisee. 

The company will train your employees on punctuality, skills, and techniques used to interact with homeowners. Not only will they be taught how to deliver quality services, but they will also learn how to remain professional on the job. What may set The Patch Boys apart from others is years of experience and the speed with which they can attend to customers.

How to Open a The Patch Boys Franchise

Before you start your The Patch Boys franchise, you will want to make sure you have the required finances. This will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Since you can run it from your home, your overhead costs may stay relatively low. Things like your location, minimum wage, and the number of employees will determine how much money you need to start franchising. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. For franchisees, Patch Boys strives to offer excellent marketing plans that may allow your business the exposure it needs to grow. 

If you want to join the franchise, you will need to fill out an inquiry form. A member of the recruitment team may then contact you to discuss the franchise opportunity. You'll sign a Franchise Disclosure Document, and the company will help you as you prepare to launch your The Patch Boys location.

Company Overview

About The Patch Boys

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Drywall Repair, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Belfor Franchise Group
Leadership
Ted Speers, President
Corporate Address
731 Fairfield Ct
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
272 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Patch Boys franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$54,943 - $81,415
Net Worth Requirement
$80,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Patch Boys offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
The Patch Boys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Patch Boys landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Patch Boys ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #376 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #90 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #75 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #90 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Drywall Repair in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Drywall Repair Category

