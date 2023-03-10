Patrice & Associates
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#289 Ranked #200 last year
Initial investment
$86K - $89K
Units as of 2022
205 30.6% over 3 years
Patrice & Associates’ goal is to match candidates and employers with the “right fit” while maintaining professional standards and considering every party's interest.

The company was founded in 1989 and began franchising in 2008. Since then, Patrice & Associates Franchising has expanded to include more than 150 franchises, 15 regional directors, and 350 recruiters in the US and Canada. One of the most prominent benefits of franchising with Patrice & Associates is that they offer franchisees and recruiters the flexibility to work without boundary restrictions. Partners can move across states and still have one point of contact for their job-seeking and recruitment needs.

Looking at their growth and development over time, it's clear that Patrice & Associates seems to have a time-tested track record of industry knowledge. It also seems to have an edge on locating smart and resourceful candidates for its clients.

Why Should You Start a Patrice & Associates Franchising?

Investing in a Patrice & Associates franchise can be rewarding for a self-disciplined and ambitious franchisee. Besides the low startup costs, the business model allows you to start as a home-based franchise and expand into an office at a time and location of your convenience. They also do not require franchisees to sign lease agreements.

If you partner with Patrice & Associates, you will operate in a durable industry that will grow steadily over the next few years. This may allow you to cap your operation costs, keeping your overhead lower. 

As one of the most respected firms in the hospitality industry, Patrice & Associates has negotiated contracts with some of the top brands in the US and Canada, providing job orders for you when you start your franchise.

Is a Patrice & Associates Franchise a Good Investment?

To invest in a Patrice & Associates franchise, you will need an initial franchise fee and an adequate net worth. Some of the costs covered by this fee might include subscription and business licensing fees, legal and accounting fees, annual contracts with one of the approved suppliers, and a training fee.

The comprehensive training package typically includes a week of virtual training, a week of hands-on training at the company's headquarters in Maryland, and a 60-day mentor program with a senior franchisee. Other additional investments could include transportation and lodging for the training and memberships to your local chamber of commerce and state restaurant association.

Whether you are a first-time business owner or an experienced entrepreneur, the Patrice & Associates training programs advance your skills and cement your business in your community. 

How to Start a Patrice & Associates Franchise

To start your journey as a Patrice & Associates owner, you’ll want to begin by evaluating your location to see if your target audience is in your area. 

You’ll want to take a closer look at your available funds, and the potential timeline for establishing your business. As a part of the process, you’ll usually be able to chat with a representative who can walk you through business strategy, costs, and legal requirements. 

Company Overview

About Patrice & Associates

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1989
Leadership
Brian Miller, COO
Corporate Address
3140 W. Ward Rd., #202
Dunkirk, MD 20754
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
205 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Patrice & Associates franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$58,000
Initial Investment
$86,050 - $88,750
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Patrice & Associates has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Patrice & Associates landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Patrice & Associates ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #289 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #106 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #99 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #92 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #24 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #45 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

