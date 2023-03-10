Patrice & Associates’ goal is to match candidates and employers with the “right fit” while maintaining professional standards and considering every party's interest.

The company was founded in 1989 and began franchising in 2008. Since then, Patrice & Associates Franchising has expanded to include more than 150 franchises, 15 regional directors, and 350 recruiters in the US and Canada. One of the most prominent benefits of franchising with Patrice & Associates is that they offer franchisees and recruiters the flexibility to work without boundary restrictions. Partners can move across states and still have one point of contact for their job-seeking and recruitment needs.

Looking at their growth and development over time, it's clear that Patrice & Associates seems to have a time-tested track record of industry knowledge. It also seems to have an edge on locating smart and resourceful candidates for its clients.

Why Should You Start a Patrice & Associates Franchising?

Investing in a Patrice & Associates franchise can be rewarding for a self-disciplined and ambitious franchisee. Besides the low startup costs, the business model allows you to start as a home-based franchise and expand into an office at a time and location of your convenience. They also do not require franchisees to sign lease agreements.

If you partner with Patrice & Associates, you will operate in a durable industry that will grow steadily over the next few years. This may allow you to cap your operation costs, keeping your overhead lower.

As one of the most respected firms in the hospitality industry, Patrice & Associates has negotiated contracts with some of the top brands in the US and Canada, providing job orders for you when you start your franchise.

Is a Patrice & Associates Franchise a Good Investment?

To invest in a Patrice & Associates franchise, you will need an initial franchise fee and an adequate net worth. Some of the costs covered by this fee might include subscription and business licensing fees, legal and accounting fees, annual contracts with one of the approved suppliers, and a training fee.

The comprehensive training package typically includes a week of virtual training, a week of hands-on training at the company's headquarters in Maryland, and a 60-day mentor program with a senior franchisee. Other additional investments could include transportation and lodging for the training and memberships to your local chamber of commerce and state restaurant association.

Whether you are a first-time business owner or an experienced entrepreneur, the Patrice & Associates training programs advance your skills and cement your business in your community.

How to Start a Patrice & Associates Franchise

To start your journey as a Patrice & Associates owner, you’ll want to begin by evaluating your location to see if your target audience is in your area.

You’ll want to take a closer look at your available funds, and the potential timeline for establishing your business. As a part of the process, you’ll usually be able to chat with a representative who can walk you through business strategy, costs, and legal requirements.