Patriot Broadband is a brand that strives to make connectivity a reality for rural customers. It uses fiber optic cables and high-frequency radio waves to attempt to realize this dream. Patriot Broadband operates under the idea that no home, school, or business is too remote to receive high-speed and reliable internet at affordable rates.

Founded in 2016, Patriot Broadband was created to deliver fast internet to save customers from frustrations with poor connectivity. Patriot Broadband attempts to serve all budgets and needs with three standard plans for residential homes and custom packages for businesses and schools.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Patriot Broadband has dipped its toe in the franchisee market and is seeking to add more franchisees to its repertoire.

Why You May Want To Start Patriot Broadband Franchise

If you love efficiency and realize the potential for the internet in generating social change, Patriot Broadband could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have great customer service skills and a good work ethic, potentially making it easier to meet unique customer expectations.

Having technical skills isn't necessary, but some IT or computer services background can be highly beneficial.

Opening a Patriot Broadband franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. In the competitive internet service industry, opening a franchise with an established internet service provider may offer a foundation for success.

What Might Make a Patriot Broadband Franchise a Good Choice?

Patriot Broadband is a business that positions itself to serve Americans who don't have access to the most basic of internet service connections. For franchisees, working under the Patriot Broadband brand may be an opportunity to serve this market and improve the quality and level of service that they are offered.

Franchisees should expect to operate independently when installing equipment and setting up connections for customers seeking internet service. With a home-based model that gives franchisees flexibility, running a Patriot Broadband location could offer the chance to own a business with relatively low overhead costs and payroll.

To be part of the Patriot Broadband team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Patriot Broadband Franchise

Patriot Broadband views its operations as an excellent service to customers, and the company considers franchisees to be a crucial element in accomplishing its mission. Patriot Broadband is prepared to deliver expert training and support to all franchisees with additional access to its efficient systems. With inventory, billing, customer relationship management, and even reduced costs of supplies and equipment, the business believes it covers the needs of franchisees.

As you decide if opening a Patriot Broadband franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Patriot Broadband franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Patriot Broadband franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Miami, Florida.