Patriot Broadband is a brand that strives to make connectivity a reality for rural customers. It uses fiber optic cables and high-frequency radio waves to attempt to realize this dream. Patriot Broadband operates under the idea that no home, school, or business is too remote to receive high-speed and reliable internet at affordable rates.
Founded in 2016, Patriot Broadband was created to deliver fast internet to save customers from frustrations with poor connectivity. Patriot Broadband attempts to serve all budgets and needs with three standard plans for residential homes and custom packages for businesses and schools.
Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Patriot Broadband has dipped its toe in the franchisee market and is seeking to add more franchisees to its repertoire.
Why You May Want To Start Patriot Broadband Franchise
If you love efficiency and realize the potential for the internet in generating social change, Patriot Broadband could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have great customer service skills and a good work ethic, potentially making it easier to meet unique customer expectations.
Having technical skills isn't necessary, but some IT or computer services background can be highly beneficial.
Opening a Patriot Broadband franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. In the competitive internet service industry, opening a franchise with an established internet service provider may offer a foundation for success.
What Might Make a Patriot Broadband Franchise a Good Choice?
Patriot Broadband is a business that positions itself to serve Americans who don't have access to the most basic of internet service connections. For franchisees, working under the Patriot Broadband brand may be an opportunity to serve this market and improve the quality and level of service that they are offered.
Franchisees should expect to operate independently when installing equipment and setting up connections for customers seeking internet service. With a home-based model that gives franchisees flexibility, running a Patriot Broadband location could offer the chance to own a business with relatively low overhead costs and payroll.
To be part of the Patriot Broadband team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Patriot Broadband Franchise
Patriot Broadband views its operations as an excellent service to customers, and the company considers franchisees to be a crucial element in accomplishing its mission. Patriot Broadband is prepared to deliver expert training and support to all franchisees with additional access to its efficient systems. With inventory, billing, customer relationship management, and even reduced costs of supplies and equipment, the business believes it covers the needs of franchisees.
As you decide if opening a Patriot Broadband franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Patriot Broadband franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
After completing the initial steps of applying for a Patriot Broadband franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Miami, Florida.
Company Overview
About Patriot Broadband
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses, Tech Businesses
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- Franchise Founders
- Leadership
- Stewart Newman, CFO
- Corporate Address
-
1390 Brickell Ave., #340
Miami, FL 33131
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Patriot Broadband franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $219,800 - $379,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Patriot Broadband has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 23 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
