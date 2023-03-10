Patriot Broadband
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$220K - $380K
Units as of 2022
1 50% over 3 years
Patriot Broadband is a brand that strives to make connectivity a reality for rural customers. It uses fiber optic cables and high-frequency radio waves to attempt to realize this dream. Patriot Broadband operates under the idea that no home, school, or business is too remote to receive high-speed and reliable internet at affordable rates.

Founded in 2016, Patriot Broadband was created to deliver fast internet to save customers from frustrations with poor connectivity. Patriot Broadband attempts to serve all budgets and needs with three standard plans for residential homes and custom packages for businesses and schools.

Since beginning to franchise in 2019, Patriot Broadband has dipped its toe in the franchisee market and is seeking to add more franchisees to its repertoire. 

Why You May Want To Start Patriot Broadband Franchise

If you love efficiency and realize the potential for the internet in generating social change, Patriot Broadband could be an excellent franchise for you. Franchisees should have great customer service skills and a good work ethic, potentially making it easier to meet unique customer expectations.

Having technical skills isn't necessary, but some IT or computer services background can be highly beneficial. 

Opening a Patriot Broadband franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. In the competitive internet service industry, opening a franchise with an established internet service provider may offer a foundation for success.

What Might Make a Patriot Broadband Franchise a Good Choice?

Patriot Broadband is a business that positions itself to serve Americans who don't have access to the most basic of internet service connections. For franchisees, working under the Patriot Broadband brand may be an opportunity to serve this market and improve the quality and level of service that they are offered.

Franchisees should expect to operate independently when installing equipment and setting up connections for customers seeking internet service. With a home-based model that gives franchisees flexibility, running a Patriot Broadband location could offer the chance to own a business with relatively low overhead costs and payroll.

To be part of the Patriot Broadband team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Patriot Broadband Franchise

Patriot Broadband views its operations as an excellent service to customers, and the company considers franchisees to be a crucial element in accomplishing its mission. Patriot Broadband is prepared to deliver expert training and support to all franchisees with additional access to its efficient systems. With inventory, billing, customer relationship management, and even reduced costs of supplies and equipment, the business believes it covers the needs of franchisees.  

As you decide if opening a Patriot Broadband franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Patriot Broadband franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Patriot Broadband franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a discovery day at company headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Company Overview

About Patriot Broadband

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses, Tech Businesses
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Franchise Founders
Leadership
Stewart Newman, CFO
Corporate Address
1390 Brickell Ave., #340
Miami, FL 33131
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Patriot Broadband franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$219,800 - $379,800
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Patriot Broadband has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
23 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
