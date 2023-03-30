Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$111K - $175K
- Units as of 2021
-
2
Pause Lounge believes that the best way to describe it is a haven. It is a tea and coffee bar, activity center, yoga studio, and more. The first Pause Lounge opened in 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida.
At a Pause Lounge, you may enjoy one of their specialty drinks, have a snack, and chat with old and new friends. Or you can buy exclusive Pause Lounge wellness products.
Pause Lounge began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country.
Why You May Want To Start a Pause Lounge Franchise
A Pause Lounge may offer a variety of experiences, all of which center around caring for the visitor. A franchisee will be someone who truly cares for others, is friendly, and is empathetic.
Franchisees should share the values that drive the Pause Lounge concept. Additionally, they will ensure that the business is efficiently run and always offers people the escape they crave.
Opening a Pause Lounge franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Pause Lounge Franchise a Good Choice?
Modern life is very stressful; many people feel that they are always on the go and have no time to relax. A Pause Lounge may offer its visitors a place to relax and get away from the pressures of everyday life. It could be a snack bar, a venue for local artists, a meeting place for like-minded people, and a wellness center.
A Pause Lounge should be comfortable, relaxing, and friendly. Essential oils waft through the air as people chat, play board games, or practice yoga. Visitors may come back to the Pause Lounge because they feel at home.
To be part of the Pause Lounge franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Pause Lounge Franchise
As you decide if opening a Pause Lounge franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pause Lounge franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pause Lounge franchising team questions.
Pause Lounge is a family business, and franchisees may feel like one of the family if they are awarded a franchise. They will receive full support from Pause Lounge staff with comprehensive training that consists of dozens of hours of both on-the-job and classroom training. There is further online training for franchisees when they need it.
Company Overview
About Pause Lounge
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Vegan Food
- Founded
- 2019
- Parent Company
- Pause Lounge Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Kelly McCormick, Owner/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
131 N. Swington Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pause Lounge franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $24,900
Initial Franchise Fee: $24,900

- Initial Investment
- $111,150 - $175,000
Initial Investment: $111,150 - $175,000

- Net Worth Requirement
- $175,000
Net Worth Requirement: $175,000

- Cash Requirement
- $85,000
Cash Requirement: $85,000
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Veteran Incentives: $5,000 off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Royalty Fee: 5%

- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Term of Agreement: 5 years

- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 37 hours
- Classroom Training
- 31 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes

- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No

- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No

- # of employees required to run
- 3-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pause Lounge? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
