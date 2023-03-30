FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$111K - $175K
Units as of 2021
2
Jump to Franchising Overview

Pause Lounge believes that the best way to describe it is a haven. It is a tea and coffee bar, activity center, yoga studio, and more. The first Pause Lounge opened in 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida.

At a Pause Lounge, you may enjoy one of their specialty drinks, have a snack, and chat with old and new friends. Or you can buy exclusive Pause Lounge wellness products.

Pause Lounge began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the country.

Why You May Want To Start a Pause Lounge Franchise

A Pause Lounge may offer a variety of experiences, all of which center around caring for the visitor. A franchisee will be someone who truly cares for others, is friendly, and is empathetic.

Franchisees should share the values that drive the Pause Lounge concept. Additionally, they will ensure that the business is efficiently run and always offers people the escape they crave.

Opening a Pause Lounge franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Pause Lounge Franchise a Good Choice?

Modern life is very stressful; many people feel that they are always on the go and have no time to relax. A Pause Lounge may offer its visitors a place to relax and get away from the pressures of everyday life. It could be a snack bar, a venue for local artists, a meeting place for like-minded people, and a wellness center. 

A Pause Lounge should be comfortable, relaxing, and friendly. Essential oils waft through the air as people chat, play board games, or practice yoga. Visitors may come back to the Pause Lounge because they feel at home.

To be part of the Pause Lounge franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pause Lounge Franchise

As you decide if opening a Pause Lounge franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pause Lounge franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pause Lounge franchising team questions. 

Pause Lounge is a family business, and franchisees may feel like one of the family if they are awarded a franchise. They will receive full support from Pause Lounge staff with comprehensive training that consists of dozens of hours of both on-the-job and classroom training. There is further online training for franchisees when they need it.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pause Lounge

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Vegan Food
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Pause Lounge Franchising LLC
Leadership
Kelly McCormick, Owner/CEO
Corporate Address
131 N. Swington Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pause Lounge franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,900
Initial Investment
$111,150 - $175,000
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
37 hours
Classroom Training
31 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pause Lounge? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pause Lounge.

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Caring Transitions

Senior transition and relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Ranked #371
Request Info

Goldfish Swim School

Infant and child swimming lessons
Ranked #53
Learn More

Freedom Boat Club

Membership boat clubs
Ranked #125
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing