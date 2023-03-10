Payroll Vault
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #480 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$49K - $63K
Units as of 2022
65 41.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Payroll Vault was founded in 2007 to help businesses deal with payroll processing and workforce management. Billions of dollars are paid in penalties for companies that don't comply with payroll laws, most of which do not understand the laws in the first place. Compliance standards change every year along with labor laws, and this is hard for many companies, especially small businesses, to continue to track.

The company began franchising in 2012 and now has over 60 franchised locations throughout the United States.

Payroll Vault aims to help small businesses avoid penalties by focusing on core business operations.

Why You May Want to Start a Payroll Vault Franchise

Payroll Vault is a leading, fast-growing, innovative brand whose core focus is helping businesses manage their payroll operations. It also allows franchisees to utilize their skills and see growth proportional to their hard work. The company offers inclusive services in their portfolio, such as human resources, labor poster programs, pays cards, pays as you go, worker's compensation, time and attendance services, and scheduling services. This automatic diversification of business operations may result in a better chance of customer conversion.

The brand is renowned nationally in the accounting industry, which may give potential franchisees a ripe positioning in the industry and an opportunity for licensing.

Payroll Vault allows its franchisees to operate as absentee owners, which may make the business a more desirable option for you. The company also allows franchisees to operate out of their own homes, which may make it so you can spend more time with your friends and family.

What Might Make a Payroll Vault Franchise a Good Choice?

Payroll Vault believes in franchisees taking care of their clients, so they leave the marketing and sales to the franchisee, which may give them flexibility in their own business. Branding and payroll processing are also done at the franchisee's offices for purposes of customization and personalization. This allows franchisees to have greater control over their business processes so they can maximize their output. Payroll Vault also offers comprehensive training to help you with your business operations. 

To be part of the Payroll Vault team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Payroll Vault has partnered with third party financial lenders to help franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. 

How To Start a Payroll Vault Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Payroll Vault team questions. Additionally, make sure you take time to explore the company. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Payroll Vault franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After an initial inquiry, a Payroll Vault franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the franchising process.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Payroll Vault

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2007
Leadership
Sean Manning, CEO
Corporate Address
1860 W Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
65 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Payroll Vault franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$48,875 - $63,385
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Payroll Vault has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Payroll Vault? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Payroll Vault landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Payroll Vault ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #43 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #140 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Payroll Vault.

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

TeamLogic IT

IT managed services for businesses
Ranked #113
Learn More

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Entrepreneur's Source, The

Franchise/business coaching and development
Ranked #316
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing