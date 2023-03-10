Pelican's SnoBalls

Pelican's SnoBalls

Shaved ice
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$71K - $210K
Units as of 2022
199 16.4% over 3 years
Keep it cool in your community and start up a Pelican's SnoBalls franchise!

Pelican's SnoBalls was founded by 13-year-old Ansley Johnson in 2001, who ran the outlet with the help of her family. Demand for this dessert grew, and Ansley's father, Adrian, started offering franchise opportunities to those who wanted to be a part of their brand in 2011. 

The Johnson family eventually sold Pelican's SnoBalls to Randall Wright and Gregg Fatool. They still strive to carry on the tradition Ansley started by providing one of the world's best Pelican's SnoBalls creations along with quality customer service. There are more than 180 Pelican’s SnoBalls locations across more than ten states, and there are many opportunities for growth and expansion.

Why You May Want to Start a Pelican's SnoBalls Franchise

You do not necessarily need to have prior business ownership experience to join the Pelican's SnoBalls family. However, a desire to serve the community refreshing treats should be at the forefront of a potential franchisee's mind. 

The Pelican's SnoBalls brand is growing, and it is recognized by those who love it and would like to experience the original New Orleans shaved ice. There are over 10 Pelican's SnoBalls flavors that you can sell to your customers, making it full of variety and fun flavors. 

Pelican's SnoBalls is considered a franchise family, and you may enjoy the connected community and network with the franchisees. As a potential franchisee, you will have marketing support and receive branding elements for your store.

What Might Make a Pelican's SnoBalls Franchise a Good Choice?

Pelican's SnoBalls’ business model is scalable and is designed to give franchisees a chance to grow. You may be able to expand your reach by franchising multiple units and offering mobile events. Large gatherings, school and church events, festivals, and celebrations may provide franchisees the opportunity to grow within the community. 

To be part of the Pelican's SnoBalls team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pelican's SnoBalls Franchise

You can express your interest in becoming a Pelican’s SnoBalls franchisee by submitting an interest form, after which Pelican's SnoBalls may schedule an introductory call. You may then do your due diligence and research the brand. As part of your due diligence, speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pelican's SnoBalls team questions.

The Pelican's SnoBalls team may also help you create the layout of your store. However, the length of this duration is influenced by various factors, including locating and securing a site, the construction period, and the time taken to get the supplies, equipment, permits, and licenses. The grand opening of your outlet marks the start of you bringing refreshment and joy to your community.

Knock yourself out with one of the more well-known shaved ice franchises and get started with Pelican's SnoBalls location!

Company Overview

About Pelican's SnoBalls

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Food: Quick Service, Ices, Frozen Desserts
Founded
2001
Leadership
Randall Wright, Co-CEO
Corporate Address
801 E. 2nd Ave.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
199 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pelican's SnoBalls franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$70,750 - $209,800
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pelican's SnoBalls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Food Franchises

