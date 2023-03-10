Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$71K - $210K
- Units as of 2022
-
199 16.4% over 3 years
Keep it cool in your community and start up a Pelican's SnoBalls franchise!
Pelican's SnoBalls was founded by 13-year-old Ansley Johnson in 2001, who ran the outlet with the help of her family. Demand for this dessert grew, and Ansley's father, Adrian, started offering franchise opportunities to those who wanted to be a part of their brand in 2011.
The Johnson family eventually sold Pelican's SnoBalls to Randall Wright and Gregg Fatool. They still strive to carry on the tradition Ansley started by providing one of the world's best Pelican's SnoBalls creations along with quality customer service. There are more than 180 Pelican’s SnoBalls locations across more than ten states, and there are many opportunities for growth and expansion.
Why You May Want to Start a Pelican's SnoBalls Franchise
You do not necessarily need to have prior business ownership experience to join the Pelican's SnoBalls family. However, a desire to serve the community refreshing treats should be at the forefront of a potential franchisee's mind.
The Pelican's SnoBalls brand is growing, and it is recognized by those who love it and would like to experience the original New Orleans shaved ice. There are over 10 Pelican's SnoBalls flavors that you can sell to your customers, making it full of variety and fun flavors.
Pelican's SnoBalls is considered a franchise family, and you may enjoy the connected community and network with the franchisees. As a potential franchisee, you will have marketing support and receive branding elements for your store.
What Might Make a Pelican's SnoBalls Franchise a Good Choice?
Pelican's SnoBalls’ business model is scalable and is designed to give franchisees a chance to grow. You may be able to expand your reach by franchising multiple units and offering mobile events. Large gatherings, school and church events, festivals, and celebrations may provide franchisees the opportunity to grow within the community.
To be part of the Pelican's SnoBalls team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Pelican's SnoBalls Franchise
You can express your interest in becoming a Pelican’s SnoBalls franchisee by submitting an interest form, after which Pelican's SnoBalls may schedule an introductory call. You may then do your due diligence and research the brand. As part of your due diligence, speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pelican's SnoBalls team questions.
The Pelican's SnoBalls team may also help you create the layout of your store. However, the length of this duration is influenced by various factors, including locating and securing a site, the construction period, and the time taken to get the supplies, equipment, permits, and licenses. The grand opening of your outlet marks the start of you bringing refreshment and joy to your community.
Knock yourself out with one of the more well-known shaved ice franchises and get started with Pelican's SnoBalls location!
Company Overview
About Pelican's SnoBalls
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Food: Quick Service, Ices, Frozen Desserts
- Founded
- 2001
- Leadership
- Randall Wright, Co-CEO
- Corporate Address
-
801 E. 2nd Ave.
Gastonia, NC 28054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 16
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 199 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pelican's SnoBalls franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,750 - $209,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pelican's SnoBalls has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pelican's SnoBalls landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pelican's SnoBalls ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
