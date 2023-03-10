Peterbrooke Chocolatier

Peterbrooke Chocolatier

Specialty chocolates, gelato, gifts
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$230K - $358K
Units as of 2022
25 13.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Peterbrooke Chocolatier was established in 1983 to bring the art of European chocolate to the United States. Peterbrooke Chocolatier prides itself as “Your Neighborhood Chocolatier,” offering a wide range of European-style handcrafted chocolates. 

Peterbrooke Chocolatier has successfully converted the art of European chocolate creation into a truly American experience. Peterbrooke Chocolatier has been franchising since 2006. With at least 25 franchise and company-owned units distributed across the country. Peterbrooke Chocolatier is looking to expand not just in the U.S. but worldwide. 

Why You May Want to Start a Peterbrooke Chocolatier Franchise

If you consider yourself a chocolate connoisseur and wish to make a business out of it, then Peterbrooke Chocolatier is undoubtedly one of your best options. Franchisees who have a good work ethic, determination, and love new opportunities are also more than likely to make the franchise thrive. 

Franchisees don’t necessarily need prior experience in the food industry, though previous marketing, small company ownership, or management expertise is always beneficial. Franchisees are responsible for hiring and training staff and coordinating business operations.

Investing in the Peterbrooke Chocolatier franchise should give you a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Having said that, how much profit you’ll make ultimately depends on local demand.

What Might Make a Peterbrooke Chocolatier Franchise a Good Choice?

Peterbrooke Chocolatier has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises in the Candy category. This ranking is based on costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Peterbrooke Chocolatier provides a multi-revenue-stream business model that could offer a unique confectionery shop experience while maximizing earnings. While retail opportunities are restricted to sales within the shop, a Peterbrooke Chocolatier franchise may have other revenue streams such as:

  • Corporate sales

  • Client gifting

  • Web sales

  • In-store events

  • Holidays

  • Community events

  • Charity events

To be part of the Peterbrooke Chocolatier team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Peterbrooke Chocolatier Franchise

As you decide if opening a Peterbrooke Chocolatier franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Peterbrooke Chocolatier franchise would do well in your community and align with your own values. 

You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Peterbrooke Chocolatier franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees could receive a great deal of support from the Peterbrooke Chocolatier brand throughout the franchising process. Franchisees may have the option to open multiple units or focus on one unit and grow as their location grows. Peterbrooke Chocolatier offers exclusive territories that will protect you from other franchisees opening up a store too close to yours. Franchisees will work with a Peterbrooke Chocolatier construction coordinator to ensure that each location matches the correct style and customer expectations. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Peterbrooke Chocolatier

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Candy
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Peterbrooke Franchising USA LLC
Leadership
Jeffery Smith, COO
Corporate Address
4339 Roosevelt Blvd., #400
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: South America, Mexico

# of Units
25 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Peterbrooke Chocolatier franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$229,950 - $357,600
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $1,000,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Peterbrooke Chocolatier has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
204 hours
Classroom Training
39 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Peterbrooke Chocolatier? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Peterbrooke Chocolatier ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #2 in Candy in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing