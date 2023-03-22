PetWellClinic

PetWellClinic

Walk-in pet clinics
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$204K - $488K
Units as of 2022
14 366.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

For animal-loving enthusiasts, PetWellClinic might be a one-of-a-kind business opportunity. It's a veterinary clinic that caters to walk-in clients, one of the few of its kind. The company usually offers franchise opportunities where you can monetize your passion for pets quickly and effectively.

And the best news? You don't usually need to be a veterinarian to run one of their locations. As a franchisee, you may run and manage the business side of the clinic, then hire trained professionals to do the actual medical work.

Why You May Want to Start a PetWellClinic Franchise

Starting this franchise may be a unique opportunity, especially for people in the veterinary field looking to create their own practice. Of course, there's always the satisfaction that comes with working with animals and helping them live healthy lives. You may be able to provide cost-friendly services without compromising quality.

PetWellClinic is a one-of-a-kind veterinarian clinic that offers basic pet-care services, which means that you may not need to invest in expensive radiology and field equipment. Your clinic may also provide packages that include vaccines, minor lab tests, ailment diagnosis, and treatment for chronic illnesses. Such packages could allow for repeat customers with low overhead costs. As you grow your location, you may even offer telehealth visits for animals too nervous about traveling to the office. 

What Might Make a PetWellClinic a Good Choice?

To be part of the PetWellClinic team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the PetWellClinic team questions as you explore the opportunity further. 

How To Start a PetWellClinic Franchise

To open a PetWellClinic franchise, you will need to submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, then a franchise representative may reach out to you to set up the first steps. As part of your exploration process, you may be given the PetWellClinic Franchise Disclosure Document with an invitation to attend a discovery day at the brand's headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee. A discovery day may allow you to meet with current franchisees and speak to company executives about your intentions to open your own location. 

Support from the PetWellClinic is vital to the establishment of your location. As a franchisee, you will have ongoing technical training opportunities, marketing and advertising support, and opening day preparations. Support is also given during the construction phase of your location, ensuring the PetWellClinic name is upheld in the design and layout of the location. 

With a PetWellClinic, almost anything is paw-ssible. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About PetWellClinic

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Pet Businesses
Founded
2012
Parent Company
PetWell Franchisor LLC
Leadership
Dr. Sam Meisler, CEO
Corporate Address
555 W. Jackson Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37902
Social
Facebook
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from PetWellClinic

The Veterinary Experience

As a pet parent, you know how hard it can be to get your dog or cat to the veterinarian, particularly if there is something wrong today. Most veterinary clinics and hospitals don’t have appointments available for at least several days, and oftentimes weeks. And then you have to rearrange your life to meet their schedule.

Emergency rooms can see your pup today, but it’s going to be a long wait and will cost you a pretty penny.

PetWellClinic solves the problems of convenience and affordability. It is a walk-in only veterinary clinic that treats the most common reasons dogs and cats need to see the vet, and solves the most common frustrations that pet parents experience. And it does this at affordable prices.

Let’s face it, nobody looks forward to the vet, but if you can reduce or eliminate the pain points, you’re going to create a more attractive experience for the 90 million households that have pets.

A Blue Ocean

Founder and CEO, Dr. Sam Meisler, built the PetWellClinic model on the principles of the Blue Ocean Strategy, which is the simultaneous pursuit of high product differentiation and low cost, making the competition irrelevant.

PetWellClinic provides a differentiated experience at a low cost. Here’s how:

  1. The investment ($180K - $380K) to build a PetWellClinic location is far lower than your typical veterinary clinic due to:
    1. Small footprint (600 to 1200 Square Feet) = lower buildout costs
    2. No expensive equipment to purchase
  2. The ongoing operational costs are far less than your typical veterinary clinic due to:
    • Small footprint = less rent
    1. No expensive equipment to maintain
    2. Only one veterinarian onsite
    3. Only two veterinary assistants onsite (no dedicated receptionist)

PetWellClinic is able to take these cost savings and pass them through to pet parents across the country.

Proprietary Technology = Efficient Operations

Off-the-shelf veterinary clinic management softwares are built for appointment-based operations.

To create a truly differentiated experience for pet parents, PetWellClinic built its own software designed for efficient walk-in operations. It runs the business from A to Z, and we wouldn’t be able to provide excellent care and limited wait times (our mature locations operate with average visits of 30 minutes or less) without our technology.

Rapid Expansion

PetWellClinic began offering multi-unit franchises in August of 2020. Since then, we’ve awarded 135 franchises and will have 22 locations open by the end of 2022.

Our franchisees are dedicated to offering a truly unique veterinary experience in their local markets, and several have already opened multiple locations. This is a testament to the training and support received from the PetWellClinic on their first clinic, and a testament to the opportunity itself.

The following markets are already sold out: Colorado, New Hampshire, DC MSA, Miami-Fort Lauderdale MSA, Fort Myers MSA, New Orleans-Baton Rouge MSA, Salt Lake City MSA, Phoenix MSA, Southern Orange County CA, New Jersey, Manhattan NYC, Philadelphia MSA, Pittsburgh MSA.

We are actively seeking multi-unit franchisees in all other markets across the country, and we look forward to speaking with you soon.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
14 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PetWellClinic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,250
Initial Investment
$203,900 - $487,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
41 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where PetWellClinic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #136 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing