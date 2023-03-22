Signing out of account, Standby...
PetWellClinicWalk-in pet clinics
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$204K - $488K
- Units as of 2022
-
14 366.7% over 3 years
For animal-loving enthusiasts, PetWellClinic might be a one-of-a-kind business opportunity. It's a veterinary clinic that caters to walk-in clients, one of the few of its kind. The company usually offers franchise opportunities where you can monetize your passion for pets quickly and effectively.
And the best news? You don't usually need to be a veterinarian to run one of their locations. As a franchisee, you may run and manage the business side of the clinic, then hire trained professionals to do the actual medical work.
Why You May Want to Start a PetWellClinic Franchise
Starting this franchise may be a unique opportunity, especially for people in the veterinary field looking to create their own practice. Of course, there's always the satisfaction that comes with working with animals and helping them live healthy lives. You may be able to provide cost-friendly services without compromising quality.
PetWellClinic is a one-of-a-kind veterinarian clinic that offers basic pet-care services, which means that you may not need to invest in expensive radiology and field equipment. Your clinic may also provide packages that include vaccines, minor lab tests, ailment diagnosis, and treatment for chronic illnesses. Such packages could allow for repeat customers with low overhead costs. As you grow your location, you may even offer telehealth visits for animals too nervous about traveling to the office.
What Might Make a PetWellClinic a Good Choice?
To be part of the PetWellClinic team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the PetWellClinic team questions as you explore the opportunity further.
How To Start a PetWellClinic Franchise
To open a PetWellClinic franchise, you will need to submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, then a franchise representative may reach out to you to set up the first steps. As part of your exploration process, you may be given the PetWellClinic Franchise Disclosure Document with an invitation to attend a discovery day at the brand's headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee. A discovery day may allow you to meet with current franchisees and speak to company executives about your intentions to open your own location.
Support from the PetWellClinic is vital to the establishment of your location. As a franchisee, you will have ongoing technical training opportunities, marketing and advertising support, and opening day preparations. Support is also given during the construction phase of your location, ensuring the PetWellClinic name is upheld in the design and layout of the location.
With a PetWellClinic, almost anything is paw-ssible.
Company Overview
About PetWellClinic
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Pet Businesses
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- PetWell Franchisor LLC
- Leadership
- Dr. Sam Meisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
555 W. Jackson Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37902
- Social
More from PetWellClinic
The Veterinary Experience
As a pet parent, you know how hard it can be to get your dog or cat to the veterinarian, particularly if there is something wrong today. Most veterinary clinics and hospitals don’t have appointments available for at least several days, and oftentimes weeks. And then you have to rearrange your life to meet their schedule.
Emergency rooms can see your pup today, but it’s going to be a long wait and will cost you a pretty penny.
PetWellClinic solves the problems of convenience and affordability. It is a walk-in only veterinary clinic that treats the most common reasons dogs and cats need to see the vet, and solves the most common frustrations that pet parents experience. And it does this at affordable prices.
Let’s face it, nobody looks forward to the vet, but if you can reduce or eliminate the pain points, you’re going to create a more attractive experience for the 90 million households that have pets.
A Blue Ocean
Founder and CEO, Dr. Sam Meisler, built the PetWellClinic model on the principles of the Blue Ocean Strategy, which is the simultaneous pursuit of high product differentiation and low cost, making the competition irrelevant.
PetWellClinic provides a differentiated experience at a low cost. Here’s how:
- The investment ($180K - $380K) to build a PetWellClinic location is far lower than your typical veterinary clinic due to:
- Small footprint (600 to 1200 Square Feet) = lower buildout costs
- No expensive equipment to purchase
- The ongoing operational costs are far less than your typical veterinary clinic due to:
- Small footprint = less rent
- No expensive equipment to maintain
- Only one veterinarian onsite
- Only two veterinary assistants onsite (no dedicated receptionist)
PetWellClinic is able to take these cost savings and pass them through to pet parents across the country.
Proprietary Technology = Efficient Operations
Off-the-shelf veterinary clinic management softwares are built for appointment-based operations.
To create a truly differentiated experience for pet parents, PetWellClinic built its own software designed for efficient walk-in operations. It runs the business from A to Z, and we wouldn’t be able to provide excellent care and limited wait times (our mature locations operate with average visits of 30 minutes or less) without our technology.
Rapid Expansion
PetWellClinic began offering multi-unit franchises in August of 2020. Since then, we’ve awarded 135 franchises and will have 22 locations open by the end of 2022.
Our franchisees are dedicated to offering a truly unique veterinary experience in their local markets, and several have already opened multiple locations. This is a testament to the training and support received from the PetWellClinic on their first clinic, and a testament to the opportunity itself.
The following markets are already sold out: Colorado, New Hampshire, DC MSA, Miami-Fort Lauderdale MSA, Fort Myers MSA, New Orleans-Baton Rouge MSA, Salt Lake City MSA, Phoenix MSA, Southern Orange County CA, New Jersey, Manhattan NYC, Philadelphia MSA, Pittsburgh MSA.
We are actively seeking multi-unit franchisees in all other markets across the country, and we look forward to speaking with you soon.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 14 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PetWellClinic franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,250
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $203,900 - $487,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 41 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where PetWellClinic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.