Children's hair salons
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$100K - $256K
Units as of 2022
69 11.3% over 3 years
Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2004, Pigtails & Crewcuts is a salon chain dedicated to children’s hair. Many of the over 60 locations in the U.S. offer an enjoyable, stress-free haircutting experience for the whole family. Outside of hair services, they have their own custom line of kid-centric hair products and a private party room that you can customize for your dream party.

The ideal candidate for a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchisee is compassionate, involved in their community, and is ready to run a business that caters to children. They're looking for franchisees who have integrity, honesty, and fairness.

Why You May Want to Start a Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise

If you love the idea of helping children look and feel good in a positive environment, opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise may be for you. The brand positively impacts the lives of many children and parents every day. They offer a stress-free approach to one of the more frustrating parts of raising kids: haircuts.

With their gentle methods and exclusive products, the brand styles and manages children’s hair. Parents all over America trust Pigtails & Crewcuts to deliver a pain-free and charming look every time. As a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchisee, you will have the rare opportunity to offer children creative and beautiful hairstyles. With tender, compassionate care, you can bring joy and happiness to the lives of children.

What Might Make Pigtails & Crewcuts a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pigtails & Crewcuts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which may include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a big part of the hair-care industry and has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size, and growth franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Parents trust their brand, and children love it, resulting in a loyal following.

Salon franchisees may be able to boost their bottom line by offering a memorable experience in a complex market and capitalizing on other opportunities within the hair-care industry, including offering hair products along with haircuts. 

How to Open a Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise

Once you have decided that this franchise is for you and filled out the appropriate forms, a franchise representative may reach out to you through an initial call so they can get to know you and answer any questions you may have.

Once interviewed, you may receive an introductory franchise packet to provide you with information on the brand, the franchise costs, and more. You’ll then fill out an online franchise application form. Once your franchise application is preapproved, they'll send you the Franchise Disclosure Document to review.

As you continue with the process of opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise, you can attend a discovery day at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. There, you will sign the franchise agreement. Once you’ve signed up, you'll select your ideal site and go through the preopening process. With Pigtails & Crewcuts, you can give young members of your community a fresh new look while providing an important hair-care service.

Company Overview

About Pigtails & Crewcuts

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise LLC
Leadership
Wade Brannon, President & CEO
Corporate Address
3495 Piedmont Rd., #402, Bldg. 11
Atlanta, GA 30305
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
69 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$99,500 - $256,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pigtails & Crewcuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5 hours
Classroom Training
27.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pigtails & Crewcuts landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
