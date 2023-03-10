Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2004, Pigtails & Crewcuts is a salon chain dedicated to children’s hair. Many of the over 60 locations in the U.S. offer an enjoyable, stress-free haircutting experience for the whole family. Outside of hair services, they have their own custom line of kid-centric hair products and a private party room that you can customize for your dream party.

The ideal candidate for a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchisee is compassionate, involved in their community, and is ready to run a business that caters to children. They're looking for franchisees who have integrity, honesty, and fairness.

Why You May Want to Start a Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise

If you love the idea of helping children look and feel good in a positive environment, opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise may be for you. The brand positively impacts the lives of many children and parents every day. They offer a stress-free approach to one of the more frustrating parts of raising kids: haircuts.

With their gentle methods and exclusive products, the brand styles and manages children’s hair. Parents all over America trust Pigtails & Crewcuts to deliver a pain-free and charming look every time. As a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchisee, you will have the rare opportunity to offer children creative and beautiful hairstyles. With tender, compassionate care, you can bring joy and happiness to the lives of children.

What Might Make Pigtails & Crewcuts a Good Choice?

To be part of the Pigtails & Crewcuts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which may include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a big part of the hair-care industry and has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size, and growth franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Parents trust their brand, and children love it, resulting in a loyal following.

Salon franchisees may be able to boost their bottom line by offering a memorable experience in a complex market and capitalizing on other opportunities within the hair-care industry, including offering hair products along with haircuts.

How to Open a Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise

Once you have decided that this franchise is for you and filled out the appropriate forms, a franchise representative may reach out to you through an initial call so they can get to know you and answer any questions you may have.

Once interviewed, you may receive an introductory franchise packet to provide you with information on the brand, the franchise costs, and more. You’ll then fill out an online franchise application form. Once your franchise application is preapproved, they'll send you the Franchise Disclosure Document to review.

As you continue with the process of opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise, you can attend a discovery day at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. There, you will sign the franchise agreement. Once you’ve signed up, you'll select your ideal site and go through the preopening process. With Pigtails & Crewcuts, you can give young members of your community a fresh new look while providing an important hair-care service.