Founded in 2002 and franchising since 2004, Pigtails & Crewcuts is a salon chain dedicated to children’s hair. Many of the over 60 locations in the U.S. offer an enjoyable, stress-free haircutting experience for the whole family. Outside of hair services, they have their own custom line of kid-centric hair products and a private party room that you can customize for your dream party.
The ideal candidate for a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchisee is compassionate, involved in their community, and is ready to run a business that caters to children. They're looking for franchisees who have integrity, honesty, and fairness.
Why You May Want to Start a Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise
If you love the idea of helping children look and feel good in a positive environment, opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise may be for you. The brand positively impacts the lives of many children and parents every day. They offer a stress-free approach to one of the more frustrating parts of raising kids: haircuts.
With their gentle methods and exclusive products, the brand styles and manages children’s hair. Parents all over America trust Pigtails & Crewcuts to deliver a pain-free and charming look every time. As a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchisee, you will have the rare opportunity to offer children creative and beautiful hairstyles. With tender, compassionate care, you can bring joy and happiness to the lives of children.
What Might Make Pigtails & Crewcuts a Good Choice?
To be part of the Pigtails & Crewcuts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which may include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.
Pigtails & Crewcuts is a big part of the hair-care industry and has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size, and growth franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Parents trust their brand, and children love it, resulting in a loyal following.
Salon franchisees may be able to boost their bottom line by offering a memorable experience in a complex market and capitalizing on other opportunities within the hair-care industry, including offering hair products along with haircuts.
How to Open a Pigtails & Crewcuts Franchise
Once you have decided that this franchise is for you and filled out the appropriate forms, a franchise representative may reach out to you through an initial call so they can get to know you and answer any questions you may have.
Once interviewed, you may receive an introductory franchise packet to provide you with information on the brand, the franchise costs, and more. You’ll then fill out an online franchise application form. Once your franchise application is preapproved, they'll send you the Franchise Disclosure Document to review.
As you continue with the process of opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise, you can attend a discovery day at their headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. There, you will sign the franchise agreement. Once you’ve signed up, you'll select your ideal site and go through the preopening process. With Pigtails & Crewcuts, you can give young members of your community a fresh new look while providing an important hair-care service.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,500 - $256,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pigtails & Crewcuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 27.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
