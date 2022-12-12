The Pineapple School

Spanish language and cultural immersion preschool
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$666K - $8M
Units as of 2025
3 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About The Pineapple School

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Childcare, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded 2008
Parent Company Pineapple School Franchising LLC
Leadership Krisana Puccio, Owner
Corporate Address 12222 Huebner Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78230
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 3 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Pineapple School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$65,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$665,500 - $7,979,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$600,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing The Pineapple School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 88 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
