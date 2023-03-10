Pinot's Palette

Pinot's Palette

Paint-and-sip studios
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$92K - $237K
Units as of 2020
108 22% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Pinot's Palette is a paint and sip studio founded in 2009 by Craig Ceccanti, Charles Willis, and Beth Willis. The brand offers painting lessons in a step-by-step demonstration to help customers create masterpieces in a fun and exciting way. Customers bring beverages, wine, and cocktails to classes, and Pinot's Palette also offers fun activities such as karaoke and dancing. 

The company started franchising in 2010. Currently, there are more than 100 franchise locations across the United States and Canada. Its headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

Why You May Want to Start a Pinot's Palette Franchise

Wine painting class studios have become very popular as recreational and fun places to spend quality time with friends and family. With most classes running in the evening, customers from stay-at-home moms, to working women, to couples spending their date sipping wine and painting flock to the studios.

Pinot’s Palette franchisees get exclusive support and training from the parent company. As a franchisee, you get to be your boss without the risks involved in starting a new business from scratch. You acquire an existing concept well-known to customers and a brand they connect to and enjoy.

The parent company provides art supplies to their franchisees to ensure quality products at competitive prices.

Is a Pinot's Palette Franchise a Good Choice?

Pinot's Palette offers its customers a variety of fun options. The different options include:

  • Studio painting sessions

  • Paint parties with children camps

  • Sip and paint activities at weddings

  • Team-building sessions with businesses

  • Fun games and leisure contests at schools

The company also offers virtual franchise opportunities, where customers pay for online painting sessions from the comfort of their homes.

You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to start your paint and sip studio. The franchisor offers in-house financing to cover the franchise fee if franchisees qualify. They also offer financing options through third-party lenders to cover startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. If you are a veteran, Pinot's Palette may offer a discount on the initial franchise fee.

A company representative will help you set up a marketing strategy, provide marketing materials, set up a company website and social media page. Pinot's Palette also enables you to recruit well-trained instructors to ensure your team provides quality classes to customers.

How To Start a Pinot's Palette Franchise

The first step towards opening a Pinot’s Palette franchise is filling out and submitting a franchise request form. A company representative may contact you to answer your franchising questions and outline the requirements to become a franchisee. At this point, you will be given the Franchise Disclosure Document to get a comprehensive picture of your options.

You will submit your financial statements to gauge your financial abilities as an aspiring franchisee. After approval, you will pay the franchise fee and sign the agreements. You will be given a corporate tour at the headquarters to polish your paint and sip industry knowledge.

The next step with Pinot's Palette is selecting a suitable location for your franchise. You and your team will get studio training in your new studio to perfect the business model and skills to Pinot's Palette standards. Finally, you will be given a company-assisted grand opening, which will mark the beginning of your paint and sip franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Pinot's Palette

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Party/Event Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Pinot's Palette Franchise LLC
Leadership
Craig Ceccanti, Board of Directors, Cofounder
Corporate Address
10333 Harwin Dr., #265
Houston, TX 77036
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
108 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pinot's Palette franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$22,500
Initial Investment
$92,400 - $237,300
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
20% rebate on franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Pinot's Palette offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Pinot's Palette has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
81 hours
Classroom Training
117 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Pinot's Palette? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pinot's Palette landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Pinot's Palette.

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing