Precision Concrete Cutting is a trip hazard removal company that uses unique techniques to correct ineffective sidewalks. The company was founded in 1991, just one year after the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which requires all buildings and sidewalks to be easily accessible by people with disabilities. Thus, Precision Concrete Cutting was born.

Precision Concrete Cutting, which began franchising in 2002, came to be after creator Ballard Gardner realized that the sawing method used for correcting ineffective sidewalks was messy and took too much time. Gardner then got the idea to design equipment that could deliver seamless results within a short period. Since the equipment was Gardner's invention, he decided to patent the equipment and created a business.

Precision Concrete Cutting’s headquarters is located in Provo, Utah.

Why You May Want to Start a Precision Concrete Cutting Franchise

Precision Concrete has received many awards for its technological advancements in American concrete cutting. There are over 50 Precision Concrete Cutting franchise units in operation around the U.S. and Canada. As a franchisee, you'll remove trip hazards in concrete sidewalks outside schools, hospitals, residential buildings, shopping malls, universities, and around the city.

Aside from the marketing that comes with the brand name, Precision Concrete Cutting offers extensive marketing tools to ensure your business receives constant traffic. Every time you need assistance in operating the company, Precision Concrete Cutting will assign a franchise representative to help resolve the issue.

What Might Make a Precision Concrete Cutting Franchise a Good Choice?

Precision Concrete Cutting is a growing business that allows franchisees to renew their term of agreement for a sum after ten years of operation.

Franchises are available in select states, including Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Vermont.

As part of the franchising process with Precision Concrete Cutting, potential franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital. Franchisees may also need to pay a franchise fee along with an undetermined, initial investment range. The investment range may depend on the equipment, training, rent, wages, permits, licenses, and other various charges needed to open a franchise location. Precision Concrete Cutting will also collect a yearly royalty fee and advertising fee on the franchisee's gross income.

As you explore the franchising process, it might be a good idea to consult a financial planner and an attorney to ensure you are financially ready and able to take on a franchise location with Precision Concrete Cutting.

How Do You Open a Precision Concrete Cutting Franchise?

After submitting your initial franchising inquiry, a Precision Concrete Cutting representative will walk you through the franchising process. If you are chosen to franchise, you will complete the mandatory training and meet with other Precision Concrete Cutting franchisees.

Franchisees may also receive help when choosing their territory and setting up as they prepare for a grand opening. Franchisees pride themselves on completing a job quickly and leaving the sidewalks better than the way they were found.