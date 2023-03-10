Precision Concrete Cutting

Uneven-sidewalk repairs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$155K - $182K
Units as of 2022
70 6.1% over 3 years
Precision Concrete Cutting is a trip hazard removal company that uses unique techniques to correct ineffective sidewalks. The company was founded in 1991, just one year after the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which requires all buildings and sidewalks to be easily accessible by people with disabilities. Thus, Precision Concrete Cutting was born.

Precision Concrete Cutting, which began franchising in 2002, came to be after creator Ballard Gardner realized that the sawing method used for correcting ineffective sidewalks was messy and took too much time. Gardner then got the idea to design equipment that could deliver seamless results within a short period. Since the equipment was Gardner's invention, he decided to patent the equipment and created a business. 

Precision Concrete Cutting’s headquarters is located in Provo, Utah.

Why You May Want to Start a Precision Concrete Cutting Franchise

Precision Concrete has received many awards for its technological advancements in American concrete cutting. There are over 50 Precision Concrete Cutting franchise units in operation around the U.S. and Canada. As a franchisee, you'll remove trip hazards in concrete sidewalks outside schools, hospitals, residential buildings, shopping malls, universities, and around the city.

Aside from the marketing that comes with the brand name, Precision Concrete Cutting offers extensive marketing tools to ensure your business receives constant traffic. Every time you need assistance in operating the company, Precision Concrete Cutting will assign a franchise representative to help resolve the issue. 

What Might Make a Precision Concrete Cutting Franchise a Good Choice?

Precision Concrete Cutting is a growing business that allows franchisees to renew their term of agreement for a sum after ten years of operation. 

Franchises are available in select states, including Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Vermont. 

As part of the franchising process with Precision Concrete Cutting, potential franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital. Franchisees may also need to pay a franchise fee along with an undetermined, initial investment range. The investment range may depend on the equipment, training, rent, wages, permits, licenses, and other various charges needed to open a franchise location. Precision Concrete Cutting will also collect a yearly royalty fee and advertising fee on the franchisee's gross income. 

As you explore the franchising process, it might be a good idea to consult a financial planner and an attorney to ensure you are financially ready and able to take on a franchise location with Precision Concrete Cutting. 

How Do You Open a Precision Concrete Cutting Franchise?

After submitting your initial franchising inquiry, a Precision Concrete Cutting representative will walk you through the franchising process. If you are chosen to franchise, you will complete the mandatory training and meet with other Precision Concrete Cutting franchisees.

Franchisees may also receive help when choosing their territory and setting up as they prepare for a grand opening. Franchisees pride themselves on completing a job quickly and leaving the sidewalks better than the way they were found. 

Company Overview

About Precision Concrete Cutting

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Concrete Maintenance
Founded
1991
Leadership
Aaron Ollivier, CEO
Corporate Address
3191 N. Canyon Rd.
Provo, UT 84604
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
70 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Precision Concrete Cutting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$135,000
Initial Investment
$155,000 - $181,500
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$72,000
Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
$3.5K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
13 hours
Classroom Training
5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Precision Concrete Cutting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

