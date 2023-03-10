Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$121K - $151K
- Units as of 2020
-
50
A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair specializes in commercial and residential concrete repair and leveling throughout the United States. Concrete leveling, crack repair, sealing, cleaning, caulking, mudjacking, injection foam concrete leveling, foundation repair, sidewalk repair, driveway leveling, bent basement wall repair, and sinking foundation repair may be just a few of the services available from an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise.
A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair may be one of the country’s largest enterprises of its type. The company was founded in 1992 in an effort to provide a less expensive alternative to replace settled concrete slabs. With more than 50 franchises across the country, A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair may be a household name in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair Franchise
The market for leveling concrete surfaces may always be available as long as there is a need for concrete structures. Cracked sidewalks, uneven stairs, and sunken driveways may be present in homes, towns, and corporation-owned buildings worldwide.
Opening an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise may come with lesser risk than starting a company from the ground up. With a new brand, you may have more trouble thriving in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair a Good Choice?
To be successful in the leveling concrete surface business, you will need a reliable ‘vehicle’ to get there. A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair believes it can drive you to success with its self-contained leveling equipment. An A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise may offer a straightforward approach for homeowners and businesses to address a common need. In your own exclusive territory, you could help others by turning stumbling blocks into stepping stones while succeeding as a businessperson in the process.
To be part of the A-1 Concrete Leveling team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.
Franchisees should prepare for the responsibility of hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.
How To Open an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair Franchise
As you decide if opening an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive support from the A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.
They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. The A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair’s corporate team will work with you to design your year-one plan and show you how to get started as soon as you become a franchisee.
Company Overview
About A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Concrete Maintenance
- Founded
- 1992
- Leadership
- Robert Rasnick, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
388 S. Main St., #402b
Akron, OH 44311
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 50 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $85,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $120,500 - $150,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $5,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
