A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair

A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair

Concrete leveling and foundation repair
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$121K - $151K
Units as of 2020
50
Jump to Franchising Overview

A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair specializes in commercial and residential concrete repair and leveling throughout the United States. Concrete leveling, crack repair, sealing, cleaning, caulking, mudjacking, injection foam concrete leveling, foundation repair, sidewalk repair, driveway leveling, bent basement wall repair, and sinking foundation repair may be just a few of the services available from an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise.

A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair may be one of the country’s largest enterprises of its type. The company was founded in 1992 in an effort to provide a less expensive alternative to replace settled concrete slabs. With more than 50 franchises across the country, A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair may be a household name in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair Franchise

The market for leveling concrete surfaces may always be available as long as there is a need for concrete structures. Cracked sidewalks, uneven stairs, and sunken driveways may be present in homes, towns, and corporation-owned buildings worldwide.

Opening an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise may come with lesser risk than starting a company from the ground up. With a new brand, you may have more trouble thriving in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair a Good Choice?

To be successful in the leveling concrete surface business, you will need a reliable ‘vehicle’ to get there. A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair believes it can drive you to success with its self-contained leveling equipment. An A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise may offer a straightforward approach for homeowners and businesses to address a common need. In your own exclusive territory, you could help others by turning stumbling blocks into stepping stones while succeeding as a businessperson in the process.

To be part of the A-1 Concrete Leveling team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements. 

Franchisees should prepare for the responsibility of hiring and training staff and coordinating operations of the business.

How To Open an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair Franchise

As you decide if opening an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive support from the A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. 

They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. The A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair’s corporate team will work with you to design your year-one plan and show you how to get started as soon as you become a franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Concrete Maintenance
Founded
1992
Leadership
Robert Rasnick, CEO
Corporate Address
388 S. Main St., #402b
Akron, OH 44311
Social
Facebook, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
50 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$85,000
Initial Investment
$120,500 - $150,900
Cash Requirement
$5,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to A-1 Concrete Leveling & Foundation Repair.

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Archadeck Outdoor Living

Outdoor living space design and construction
Ranked #384
Learn More

Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Ranked #263
Learn More

Drybar

Hair care
Ranked #170
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing