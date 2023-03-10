Precision Door Service
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#375 Ranked #323 last year
Initial investment
$111K - $590K
Units as of 2022
110 14.6% over 3 years
Precision Door Service is a garage door repair franchise that has served countless homes and businesses in America since 1997. With nearly 100 locations, the brand has become a well-respected one for customers searching for premium-quality garage door installation and maintenance.

In line with its vigorous expansion program through franchising, Precision Door Service now operates a garage door certification facility in its Titusville, Florida headquarters. Headquarters is where all franchisees and technicians will train, with a particular focus on  the latest trends and technologies in the industry.

Why You May Want to Start a Precision Door Service Franchise

As a franchisee, you may enjoy specific benefits from the brand, starting with its innovative door repair training and certification program. Additionally, the company has existing relationships with top vendors, increasing your purchasing power when procuring supplies for your fleet or location signage. 

With the company's award-winning graphic design team, franchisees have an advantage over competitors in meeting local advertising needs by being a consistent and prominent advertisement for door services. 

The Industrial Development Association (IDS) has classified installations, repairs, and replacements of access systems, including garage doors, as essential services. Additionally, being a national franchise system gives franchisees a wide selection of exclusive markets to choose from. Franchisees may prefer a central urban area or a smaller secondary market. As soon as you have selected and paid for a market, Precision Door Service protects it from other franchisees.

What Might Make a Precision Door Service Franchise a Good Choice?

The Precision Door Service franchise is no stranger to industry awards and recognition, consistently making it on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To be considered as a franchisee, you must meet the company's set investment requirements for net worth and liquid cash availability. Your investment may come with inclusions, such as round-the-clock customer service, national vendor and supplier partners, a professional and optimized website, an intranet system, fleet purchasing programs, corporate and office management training, technical training, advisory council privileges, nationwide branding, extensive advertising, marketing, and operations support. 

As you explore your franchise options with Precision Door Service, it would be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you gather  the necessary items required to franchise.

How Do You Open a Precision Door Service Franchise?

As you make your decision regarding whether to franchise with Precision Door Service, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

You may be invited to the Precision Door Service headquarters as you progress through the franchising process so you can meet the team. Here, you will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn more about the company, and speak with fellow franchisees. If you do sign on as a franchisee, you will complete your Precision Door Service training at their garage door certification facility in Titusville, as well. 

The Precision Door Service team will assist you throughout the franchising process, including market and site selection, all the way to opening day. 

Company Overview

About Precision Door Service

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Garage-Door Repair/Installation, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1997
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Michael Brickner, Brand President
Corporate Address
2395 S. Washington Ave., #5
Titusville, FL 32780
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
110 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Precision Door Service franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$33,000 - $330,000
Initial Investment
$111,350 - $590,350
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
2-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Precision Door Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-40 hours
Classroom Training
87 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Precision Door Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Precision Door Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #375 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #97 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #59 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Garage-Door Repair/Installation in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Garage-Door Repair/Installation Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
