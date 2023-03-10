Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#375 Ranked #323 last year
- Initial investment
-
$111K - $590K
- Units as of 2022
-
110 14.6% over 3 years
Precision Door Service is a garage door repair franchise that has served countless homes and businesses in America since 1997. With nearly 100 locations, the brand has become a well-respected one for customers searching for premium-quality garage door installation and maintenance.
In line with its vigorous expansion program through franchising, Precision Door Service now operates a garage door certification facility in its Titusville, Florida headquarters. Headquarters is where all franchisees and technicians will train, with a particular focus on the latest trends and technologies in the industry.
Why You May Want to Start a Precision Door Service Franchise
As a franchisee, you may enjoy specific benefits from the brand, starting with its innovative door repair training and certification program. Additionally, the company has existing relationships with top vendors, increasing your purchasing power when procuring supplies for your fleet or location signage.
With the company's award-winning graphic design team, franchisees have an advantage over competitors in meeting local advertising needs by being a consistent and prominent advertisement for door services.
The Industrial Development Association (IDS) has classified installations, repairs, and replacements of access systems, including garage doors, as essential services. Additionally, being a national franchise system gives franchisees a wide selection of exclusive markets to choose from. Franchisees may prefer a central urban area or a smaller secondary market. As soon as you have selected and paid for a market, Precision Door Service protects it from other franchisees.
What Might Make a Precision Door Service Franchise a Good Choice?
The Precision Door Service franchise is no stranger to industry awards and recognition, consistently making it on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To be considered as a franchisee, you must meet the company's set investment requirements for net worth and liquid cash availability. Your investment may come with inclusions, such as round-the-clock customer service, national vendor and supplier partners, a professional and optimized website, an intranet system, fleet purchasing programs, corporate and office management training, technical training, advisory council privileges, nationwide branding, extensive advertising, marketing, and operations support.
As you explore your franchise options with Precision Door Service, it would be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you gather the necessary items required to franchise.
How Do You Open a Precision Door Service Franchise?
As you make your decision regarding whether to franchise with Precision Door Service, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
You may be invited to the Precision Door Service headquarters as you progress through the franchising process so you can meet the team. Here, you will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn more about the company, and speak with fellow franchisees. If you do sign on as a franchisee, you will complete your Precision Door Service training at their garage door certification facility in Titusville, as well.
The Precision Door Service team will assist you throughout the franchising process, including market and site selection, all the way to opening day.
Company Overview
About Precision Door Service
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- Neighborly
- Leadership
- Michael Brickner, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
2395 S. Washington Ave., #5
Titusville, FL 32780
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1999 (24 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,600
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 110 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Precision Door Service franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $33,000 - $330,000
Initial Franchise Fee

- Initial Investment
- $111,350 - $590,350
Initial Investment

- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Net Worth Requirement

- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
- Royalty Fee
- 2-6%
Royalty Fee

- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Ad Royalty Fee

- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement

- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Precision Door Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8-40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 87 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Can this franchise be run part time?
- # of employees required to run
- 1-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Are exclusive territories available?

Interested in ownership opportunities like Precision Door Service? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Precision Door Service landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Precision Door Service ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
