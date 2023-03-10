Premier Pools & Spas is the most prominent pool builder worldwide, with more than three decades of experience in the industry. Premier Pools & Spas is a proven authority with over 70,000 pools built.

Having worked in other pool companies for years, founders Paul Porter and Keither Harbeck opened their own pool construction business in 1988. They knew that many families dreamed of having their own pools and vowed not only to meet expectations but surpass them. Tens of thousands of pools later, they have proven their business model and made dreams come true.

Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Premier Pools & Spas has opened more than 80 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Premier Pools & Spas Franchise

If you like helping people make their dreams come true and thrive in an environment that believes in integrity, work ethics, quality performance, accountability, and teamwork, then you could be a great addition to the Premier Pools & Spas franchise family. No prior experience is necessary because you can franchise with a dedicated team ready to help you from the start, thanks to Premier Pools & Spas' proven formula.

Premier Pools & Spas may offer you the opportunity to operate your franchise as a mobile-based unit. This could help reduce your overhead costs exponentially, if not eliminate them altogether.

What Might Make A Premier Pools & Spas Franchise a Good Choice?

As a Premier Pools & Spas franchisee, you will receive several benefits, such as leveraging the company’s expert marketing techniques. The franchise package also includes a projection and analytics feature, buying power as an internationally established brand, and a full-scale training program. Premier Pools & Spas will teach you what you need to know.

To be part of the Premier Pools & Spas team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

You should expect to undergo many hours of both classroom and on-the-job training while working to operate your own Premier Pools & Spas franchise.

How To Open a Premier Pools & Spas Franchise

Owning and operating a Premier Pools & Spas franchise starts with initial contact. Once you initiate contact, you can expect communication with the franchising team. You will also have the opportunity to talk to existing franchisees, so be ready with questions.

As part of their due diligence, Premier Pools & Spas will perform a background check on you as they review your application. If you pass your background check and provide proof of financials, they will invite you to their Roseville, California, headquarters for a meet-and-greet with the team.

Finally, should both parties agree that you are a good fit for the Premier Pools & Spas brand, you will sign the franchise agreement and officially become a Premier Pools & Spas franchisee. You'll then start working with the franchise development team who will work with you in your journey toward opening day.