- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#330 Ranked #279 last year
- Initial investment
-
$53K - $113K
- Units as of 2022
-
119 164.4% over 3 years
Premier Pools & Spas is the most prominent pool builder worldwide, with more than three decades of experience in the industry. Premier Pools & Spas is a proven authority with over 70,000 pools built.
Having worked in other pool companies for years, founders Paul Porter and Keither Harbeck opened their own pool construction business in 1988. They knew that many families dreamed of having their own pools and vowed not only to meet expectations but surpass them. Tens of thousands of pools later, they have proven their business model and made dreams come true.
Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Premier Pools & Spas has opened more than 80 franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Premier Pools & Spas Franchise
If you like helping people make their dreams come true and thrive in an environment that believes in integrity, work ethics, quality performance, accountability, and teamwork, then you could be a great addition to the Premier Pools & Spas franchise family. No prior experience is necessary because you can franchise with a dedicated team ready to help you from the start, thanks to Premier Pools & Spas' proven formula.
Premier Pools & Spas may offer you the opportunity to operate your franchise as a mobile-based unit. This could help reduce your overhead costs exponentially, if not eliminate them altogether.
What Might Make A Premier Pools & Spas Franchise a Good Choice?
As a Premier Pools & Spas franchisee, you will receive several benefits, such as leveraging the company’s expert marketing techniques. The franchise package also includes a projection and analytics feature, buying power as an internationally established brand, and a full-scale training program. Premier Pools & Spas will teach you what you need to know.
To be part of the Premier Pools & Spas team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
You should expect to undergo many hours of both classroom and on-the-job training while working to operate your own Premier Pools & Spas franchise.
How To Open a Premier Pools & Spas Franchise
Owning and operating a Premier Pools & Spas franchise starts with initial contact. Once you initiate contact, you can expect communication with the franchising team. You will also have the opportunity to talk to existing franchisees, so be ready with questions.
As part of their due diligence, Premier Pools & Spas will perform a background check on you as they review your application. If you pass your background check and provide proof of financials, they will invite you to their Roseville, California, headquarters for a meet-and-greet with the team.
Finally, should both parties agree that you are a good fit for the Premier Pools & Spas brand, you will sign the franchise agreement and officially become a Premier Pools & Spas franchisee. You'll then start working with the franchise development team who will work with you in your journey toward opening day.
Company Overview
About Premier Pools & Spas
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling
- Founded
- 1988
- Parent Company
- Premier Franchise Management
- Leadership
- Paul Porter, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3001 Lava Ridge Ct., #340
Roseville, CA 95661
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 28
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 119 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Premier Pools & Spas franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $53,000 - $112,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $10,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3.5-4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 45 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Premier Pools & Spas landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Premier Pools & Spas ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
