PrimoHoagies prides itself on providing nothing short of the best premium hoagies. PrimoHoagies, based in Westville, New Jersey, was founded in 2002 and started franchising the same year. Since its inception, the company has expanded across several states.

Recently, PrimoHoagies introduced new products, partnered with delivery service providers, and offered a customer loyalty program in an effort to stay ahead of the game and continue to be competitive in the hoagie market.

Why You May Want to Start a PrimoHoagies Franchise

PrimoHoagies offers franchisees the opportunity to run an exciting business. The company boasts of producing subs that are made from high-quality meat and with fresh, healthy ingredients. Through long-tenured employees, the company maintains originality and consistency of quality. These values have played a massive role in making PrimoHoagies one of the country's most well-known franchise deli opportunities.

Franchisees at PrimoHoagies also benefit from being backed by a nationally trusted and recognized brand. This has helped many franchisees grow even in the smallest of communities. Having unique and well-received products helps franchisees create an ever-growing and loyal clientele.

What Might Make a PrimoHoagies Franchise a Good Choice?

One way to assess an investment's quality isn't by its price, but by the value and resources that come with it. With a franchise investment, franchisees get access to an extensive training program, project development, and real estate support, as well as operational support. At PrimoHoagies, franchisees are not said to work for the company. Instead, they work together with the management team to reward everyone.

PrimoHoagies has an initial franchise fee which is due immediately after signing the franchise agreement. This fee gets you a license to operate your sandwich store under the brand's registered name. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Typically, a term of agreement with PrimoHoagies lasts for 5 years with the option to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue the relationship.

The company also offers support with marketing and advertisements. This may include online support, site selection, a franchise intranet platform, as well as help with website development and SEO.

How Do You Start a PrimoHoagies Franchise?

The first step to becoming a franchisee is completing an inquiry form. If interested, PrimoHoagies may reach out to you upon receipt of the request. It is essential to determine if both parties share the same values and goals. They'll give you a franchise application and a Franchise Disclosure Document if they wish to learn more about you. After looking over the paperwork, you can decide if this PrimoHoagies is the best fit for you.

PrimoHoagies will invite you to a discovery day at their headquarters in Westville, New Jersey as your progress through the process of opening a PrimoHoagies franchise. After meeting in person, you can sign a franchise agreement and complete the financial obligations. The next step will be selecting the perfect location for your business and starting construction. While construction is in the works, you can attend the training programs and wait for the grand opening. Before long, your customers will be in hoagie heaven.