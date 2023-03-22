Signing out of account, Standby...
PrimoHoagiesSubs
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#456 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$246K - $613K
- Units as of 2022
-
101 17.4% over 3 years
PrimoHoagies prides itself on providing nothing short of the best premium hoagies. PrimoHoagies, based in Westville, New Jersey, was founded in 2002 and started franchising the same year. Since its inception, the company has expanded across several states.
Recently, PrimoHoagies introduced new products, partnered with delivery service providers, and offered a customer loyalty program in an effort to stay ahead of the game and continue to be competitive in the hoagie market.
Why You May Want to Start a PrimoHoagies Franchise
PrimoHoagies offers franchisees the opportunity to run an exciting business. The company boasts of producing subs that are made from high-quality meat and with fresh, healthy ingredients. Through long-tenured employees, the company maintains originality and consistency of quality. These values have played a massive role in making PrimoHoagies one of the country's most well-known franchise deli opportunities.
Franchisees at PrimoHoagies also benefit from being backed by a nationally trusted and recognized brand. This has helped many franchisees grow even in the smallest of communities. Having unique and well-received products helps franchisees create an ever-growing and loyal clientele.
What Might Make a PrimoHoagies Franchise a Good Choice?
One way to assess an investment's quality isn't by its price, but by the value and resources that come with it. With a franchise investment, franchisees get access to an extensive training program, project development, and real estate support, as well as operational support. At PrimoHoagies, franchisees are not said to work for the company. Instead, they work together with the management team to reward everyone.
PrimoHoagies has an initial franchise fee which is due immediately after signing the franchise agreement. This fee gets you a license to operate your sandwich store under the brand's registered name. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Typically, a term of agreement with PrimoHoagies lasts for 5 years with the option to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue the relationship.
The company also offers support with marketing and advertisements. This may include online support, site selection, a franchise intranet platform, as well as help with website development and SEO.
How Do You Start a PrimoHoagies Franchise?
The first step to becoming a franchisee is completing an inquiry form. If interested, PrimoHoagies may reach out to you upon receipt of the request. It is essential to determine if both parties share the same values and goals. They'll give you a franchise application and a Franchise Disclosure Document if they wish to learn more about you. After looking over the paperwork, you can decide if this PrimoHoagies is the best fit for you.
PrimoHoagies will invite you to a discovery day at their headquarters in Westville, New Jersey as your progress through the process of opening a PrimoHoagies franchise. After meeting in person, you can sign a franchise agreement and complete the financial obligations. The next step will be selecting the perfect location for your business and starting construction. While construction is in the works, you can attend the training programs and wait for the grand opening. Before long, your customers will be in hoagie heaven.
Company Overview
About PrimoHoagies
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
- Founded
- 1992
- Leadership
- Nicholas Papanier Jr., CEO
- Corporate Address
-
610 Ryan Ave., Bldg. V, #4
Westville, NJ 08093
More from PrimoHoagies
The Primo Difference
With the sandwich market expected to increase by $1.69 billion from 2020 to 2025,* the time is right to invest in a sandwich brand.
With so many options in the market today, what sets PrimoHoagies apart? We call it the Primo Difference.
PrimoHoagies was founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, using family recipes and only the freshest ingredients to make our unique hoagies and other sandwiches and menu items. Today, that commitment continues throughout the brand’s nearly 100 locations where the highest quality Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses served on award-winning seeded bread turn our customers into loyal fans.
Recipe for Success
As PrimoHoagies has grown through franchise ownership, we have steadily bolstered our resources to enable local owners to seamlessly establish a high-traffic neighborhood destination. Technology innovations work to simplify the customer experience, while our long-term vendor partnerships secure uninterrupted delivery of our trademark fresh ingredients and dependable equipment. We have invested in a strong leadership team with expertise in operations, training, real estate and marketing who provide you with the support you need to focus on driving sales and maximizing profitability.
The PrimoHoagies corporate team works with franchisees in the following specific areas to achieve success:
- Site selection – we'll assist you in finding a Primo location!
- Finance – SBA approved and third-party financing available
- Construction – guiding the process from blueprint to grand opening
- Training – we’re ready to show you the ropes!
- Equipment – leverage our partnerships with the finest manufacturers
- Vendors – quality products and top-notch service through trusted relationships
- Marketing – advertising, design, and other services at your fingertips
- Support – whatever you need, your Primo family is here to help
We’re on a Roll!
Working hand in hand with our franchisees, we have achieved double-digit sales growth year over year over the past three years. We expect to debut our 100th location by the end of 2022, with plans for 150 open stores by the end of 2023 – a milestone that places PrimoHoagies among the only 16% of U.S. franchises with more than 100 units.
We are thrilled to have signed agreements for our first stores in the states of Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, New York and Texas, as well as continued expansion throughout states where we have a current presence, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina. With these deals in place, PrimoHoagies is well on its way to achieving its five-year goal to develop 300 to 350 new locations.
PrimoCares About the Community
PrimoHoagies is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through PrimoCares, our charitable organization founded close to 10 years ago. Each year, we hold an annual holiday toy drive where customers are asked to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The donations made on Halloween weekend, the busiest sales weekend of the year, are matched by PrimoHoagies and the total funds at the end of the campaign are used to purchase gifts on each child’s holiday wish list. This year, PrimoCares also launched a new “Season of Giving Giveaway” where the company donates $1,000 each week to a family in need during the holiday season.
Don’t just take it from us – hear what our franchisees have to say!
“I fell in love with the quality of the Primo sandwich so much that I had to bring the Primo Difference into my community in Hammonton, NJ.” - John Perrotta, Franchisee
“I’ve been a franchisee for 15 years now and Primo is still the best in its class! I dare anyone to find a superior hoagie.” – Judy Chong, Franchisee
Ready to join us?
No restaurant experience is required to become a PrimoHoagies franchisee – we’re ready and excited to help motivated entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of business ownership through our proven business model!
By the numbers:
Franchise fee: $15,000-$40,000
Royalty: 6% advertising fee + 2.5%
Store Size: 1,500-2,000 square feet
Investment Range: $246,350-$612,663
*Source: Technavio Report: Sandwiches Market by Product, Fillings, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 42
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 101 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PrimoHoagies franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $246,350 - $612,663
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $425,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- PrimoHoagies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 120 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where PrimoHoagies landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where PrimoHoagies ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
