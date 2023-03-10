Profile Plan Nutrition + Wellness

Profile Plan Nutrition + Wellness

Weight-loss and wellness services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #289 last year
Initial investment
$399K - $656K
Units as of 2022
67 49% over 3 years
Profile by Sanford is committed to helping individuals reach their goals in health, nutrition, and weight loss. Founded in 2012, Profile by Sanford offers nutrition plans and guides to people of all shapes and sizes by providing custom quality nutrition programs that work. 

You do not need to be a licensed nutritionist to run a Profile by Sanford franchise, although it will help. The franchise will provide you with the training you need to run a successful business. The perfect candidate for a Profile by Sanford franchise is someone who is passionate about health and encouraging people to improve their lives.

Why You May Want to Start a Profile by Sanford Franchise

Opening a Profile by Sanford franchise will result in you becoming an integral part of people’s growth and development. Their custom nutrition plans strive to help people find a healthy balance in their relationship to food, making them healthier and happier. Being part of such an intimate and personal journey will allow you to positively impact the rest of their lives.

A Profile by Sanford franchise is an opportunity to be a part of a positive and uplifting health culture. The company focuses on the individual needs of each client. You get access to their doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians as you guide your clients to a healthier life. Profile by Sanford believes in encouraging healthy eating habits in order to build an overall healthy life. This attitude has prompted a shift in 'diet culture' and offered a more sustainable view of healthy eating.

What Might Make Profile by Sanford a Good Choice?

Through a science-based approach coupled with compassionate nutrition coaching, Profile by Sanford has given thousands of people incredible results. In turn, this has increased client trust.

The health and wellness industry is booming, and the weight loss sector alone holds a large chunk of that value. Profile by Sanford has carved out a good name for itself in the market with its scientific nutrition programs. Their success is proved by testimonials from thousands of people. Owning a Profile by Sanford franchise will give you a chance to break into the steadily growing fitness industry.

Profile by Sanford also offers third-party financial help with startup costs to franchisees.

How Do You Open a Profile by Sanford Franchise?

To start a Profile by Sanford franchise, you need to have liquid assets and significant net worth. Startup investments can vary depending on your franchise's details, and there is also an initial franchise fee. In addition, being prepared to pay an ongoing royalty fee and an ad royalty fee on top of your regular expenses is an excellent idea for starting your journey as a franchisee.

Once your finances are in order, you can then apply for franchise consideration. Once you have signed on board, you will attend an intensive training program. Profile by Sanford will walk with you the entire way, even after opening. Take the first step with Profile by Sanford, and you will be running towards your future in no time. 

Company Overview

About Profile Plan Nutrition + Wellness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Weight-Loss Services
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Profile Plan LLC
Leadership
Nate Malloy, CEO
Corporate Address
4800 W. 57th St.
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
45
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
67 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Profile Plan Nutrition + Wellness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$399,000 - $656,000
Net Worth Requirement
$1,250,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
386 hours
Classroom Training
94 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Profile Plan Nutrition + Wellness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Profile Plan Nutrition + Wellness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Award

Ranked #1 in Miscellaneous Health Services in 2021

Best of the Best

