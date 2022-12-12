Lindora

Medically guided weight management programs
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$272K - $492K
Units as of 2024
31 Decrease
Company Overview

About Lindora

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Weight-Loss Services
Founded 1971
Parent Company Xponential Fitness
Leadership Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address 17877 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, South America, Mexico
# of Units 31 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Lindora franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$60,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$272,350 - $491,750
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$750,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Lindora has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 16 hours
Classroom Training 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 6-7
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
