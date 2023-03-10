FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$431K - $680K
Units as of 2020
11 1,000.0% over 3 years
Some believe that nails speak volumes about you, and you can tell the world your story with the right design. Prose Nails believes it speaks the language of nail art designs that always makes the right statements.

Dave Crisalli founded Prose Nails with a simple model: to focus on hands and feet. For clients, every session at a Prose Nails location may be an opportunity to express themselves creatively through nail art. As Prose Nails curators fix nails to perfection, customers get immersed in an unforgettable experience of foot and hand poetry.

Customers may visit Prose Nails location for their promise that they will be treated right, nourished, and inspired by worry-free nail designs.

Why You May Want To Start a Prose Nails Franchise?

If you love art and are proud when a design comes together perfectly, opening a Prose Nails franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, a love for socialization, and a determination to transform lives. Having spa or nail art experience isn't necessary, but some experience running a business can be highly beneficial.

Opening a Prose Nails franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Prose Nails provides franchisees exclusive territories in an effort to boost the chances of your success.

What Might Make a Prose Nails Franchise a Good Choice?

Prose Nails strives to be more than a place where customers can get their nails done. It wishes to be a place uniquely designed to nourish and renew spirits by creating an experience that feels like therapy for the soul. The brand exists to provide a much-needed service that uplifts everyone it touches. Franchisees are responsible for running daily business operations, including the duties of hiring and training staff.

To be part of the Prose Nails team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Prose Nails Franchise

Make sure to research the brand and your local area to see if Prose Nails would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Prose Nails franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Prose Nails brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their boutiques have opened.

Company Overview

About Prose Nails

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2017
Leadership
David Crisalli, CEO
Corporate Address
2850 E. Camelback Rd., #290
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
11 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Prose Nails franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$430,853 - $680,183
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Prose Nails has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
