Radiant Waxing (formerly LunchboxWax) was created in 2010 by founder Debi Lane. Radiant Waxing is a waxing spa that offers personal care in the form of waxing procedures, pre- and post-waxing care, and sells at-home products, all provided in a chic environment.

Radiant Waxing has locations across the country and is looking to expand its reach by enrolling more franchisees who meet their criteria. To become a Radiant Waxing franchisee, you should be passionate about running your own business and have a desire to impact your community positively.

Why You May Want to Start a Radiant Waxing Franchise

There are many reasons why you may want to consider starting a Radiant Waxing franchise. First and foremost, the company could offer you the opportunity to grow your business and be your own boss. Starting a Radiant Waxing franchise means that you will be part of a business that is already established. The business model of this franchise strives to provide the customer with fair pricing and a desire to return for more services.

Franchise locations may have a good chance at achieving repeat business, thanks to the natural 5- to 6-week growth cycle of hair. Another great differentiation is the technique, vibe, and culture of Radiant Waxing, which may put you a cut above the competition.

The goal of Radiant Waxing is to grow a team of purpose-driven, awe-inspiring people in a fun business setting. In a nutshell, this franchise looks to build a team who can carry on their mission of 'headstrong, heart-filled, and hand-crafted.'

What Might Make a Radiant Waxing Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Radiant Waxing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radiant Waxing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Radiant Waxing Franchise

To get you started with the Radiant Waxing franchise, you should submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise team member may reach out to you to gather more in-depth information. If you progress through the Radiant Waxing franchising process, the company may provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. This document will allow you to view the company's ins and outs, giving you greater insight into the opportunity.

You may be invited to the Radiant Waxing discovery day that happens at company headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, where you may sign a franchise agreement, speak to current franchisees, and meet the executive team. After that, you may begin your comprehensive training.

Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Radiant Waxing location and providing your community with wax for days.