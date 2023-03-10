Signing out of account, Standby...
Radiant Waxing (formerly LunchboxWax) was created in 2010 by founder Debi Lane. Radiant Waxing is a waxing spa that offers personal care in the form of waxing procedures, pre- and post-waxing care, and sells at-home products, all provided in a chic environment.
Radiant Waxing has locations across the country and is looking to expand its reach by enrolling more franchisees who meet their criteria. To become a Radiant Waxing franchisee, you should be passionate about running your own business and have a desire to impact your community positively.
Why You May Want to Start a Radiant Waxing Franchise
There are many reasons why you may want to consider starting a Radiant Waxing franchise. First and foremost, the company could offer you the opportunity to grow your business and be your own boss. Starting a Radiant Waxing franchise means that you will be part of a business that is already established. The business model of this franchise strives to provide the customer with fair pricing and a desire to return for more services.
Franchise locations may have a good chance at achieving repeat business, thanks to the natural 5- to 6-week growth cycle of hair. Another great differentiation is the technique, vibe, and culture of Radiant Waxing, which may put you a cut above the competition.
The goal of Radiant Waxing is to grow a team of purpose-driven, awe-inspiring people in a fun business setting. In a nutshell, this franchise looks to build a team who can carry on their mission of 'headstrong, heart-filled, and hand-crafted.'
What Might Make a Radiant Waxing Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Radiant Waxing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radiant Waxing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Radiant Waxing Franchise
To get you started with the Radiant Waxing franchise, you should submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise team member may reach out to you to gather more in-depth information. If you progress through the Radiant Waxing franchising process, the company may provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. This document will allow you to view the company's ins and outs, giving you greater insight into the opportunity.
You may be invited to the Radiant Waxing discovery day that happens at company headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, where you may sign a franchise agreement, speak to current franchisees, and meet the executive team. After that, you may begin your comprehensive training.
Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Radiant Waxing location and providing your community with wax for days.
Company Overview
About Radiant Waxing
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Waxing, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Wellbiz Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeremy Morgan, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202
More from Radiant Waxing
Radiant Waxing™, formally known as LunchboxWax®, is a brand managed by WellBiz Brands, Inc., a leading franchise brand management platform in the beauty and wellness space. The new name and radiant re-branding are the result of consumer research designed to maximize the potential of this exciting opportunity. Appealing to affluent female consumers, the Radiant Waxing brand is part of a global market projected to grow to over $12B by 2025. Insights have shown that the rebrand would reach up to approximately 40% more consumers. This was not done out of a desire to change an elevated waxing experience ‐ but to unleash the potential and bring it to more consumers. Now even more guests around the country will have access to year round radiance!
The Radiant Waxing brand truly stands apart from the rest of the industry with its contemporary look and premium service experience. The sole focus on waxing allows salons waxologists to be the best of the best and focus on being a master of their craft. For guests, this translates to unparalleled services in a one-of-a-kind setting. For owners, this means an empowering and smooth experience. As part of the WellBiz Brands, Inc. portfolio, you'll have support every step of the way. This includes help with site selection, lease, construction, and design services. The brand provides pre-opening and ongoing training and assistance as well as marketing, operations, and recruitment support. The brand has perfected every detail of the franchise process, and can't wait to share it with you.
Franchise owners come from a variety of backgrounds and, the brand has developed a step by step process to help mutually explore our fit for each other. The Radiant Waxing brand was founded by a salon waxologist with the desire to help people grow! The brand does not require experience in franchising, waxing, or a background in beauty to qualify, but what you do need is a passion for delivering exceptional quality with an equally exceptional guest experience. The brands mutual evaluation process helps you learn more about the Radiant Waxing brand, as well as allowing us to get to know you and if you're a fit for the system.
The Radiant Waxing brand makes sure that everyone who walks into a salon walks out feeling radiant. A Radiant Waxing salon's mission is to make each guest feel comfortable, confident, and glowing. The brand is grateful that you've put your radiance in the hands of your local Radiant Waxing salon, and the brand shows it through an industry-leading experience, a smooth process that values your time, and best-in-class service that makes every guest feel like the only guest.
When you walk into a Radiant Waxing salon, you'll discover what the brand is all about. The brand is a believer in the power of looking and feeling exactly how you choose.
And every single day salons strive to be:
- Welcoming to every body.
- Innovators in the waxing industry.
- Skilled professionals in the waxingcraft.
- Easy to talk with.
- Respectful of individuality.
- Passionate about hair removal.
When it comes to opening your own business, you never want to go it alone. Luckily, you've got the Radiant Waxing brand to help you shine! The Radiant Waxing brand wants all franchisees to succeed and grow — that's why the brand offers comprehensive support every step of the way. From initial site selection to construction build-out, to daily operations and marketing, the brand is here to answer your questions and provide support through training and established practices. As a Radiant Waxing franchisee, you receive a complete business model with all the tools you need to be up and running in a way that's methodical and established (and fun). In other words, the brand will make it super-easy for you to open and operate your Radiant Waxing salon, and help your community members find their inner, and outer, glow!
The Radiant Waxing brand provides the following initial and ongoing training and support:
- Help find and secure a location
- Complete salon design, development and construction support services
- Full integration with the customized online booking and POS systems
- Comprehensive operations manual
- Pre-opening and ongoing training
- Tools and support to assist you in your waxologist recruitment, hiring and training
- Grand opening planning and marketing support
- Ongoing marketing support and guidance including social media, public relations, direct mail and promotional materials
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (10 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 64 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radiant Waxing franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $362,693 - $537,783
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $600,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee/development fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Radiant Waxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 113 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12-17 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Radiant Waxing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Radiant Waxing ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
