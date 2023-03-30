Radisson Red

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$7.1M - $32.8M
Units as of 2021
10 66.7% over 3 years
When traveling for business or pleasure, guests are always seeking thrilling and unforgettable experiences. Radisson Red attempts to transform the hotel experience into a brand with stand-out service at every destination.

Founded in 2014 by Carlson Rezidor, Radisson Red set off to put a playful twist to the hotel guest's experience. As a hotel brand, Radisson Red aims to become the buzzing heart of every destination, promising 'Instagrammable' adventures with every visit.

Radisson Red is looking to add franchisees in both the United States and abroad. Canada, Central, America, Mexico, and South America may be solid places with which to open a Radisson Red franchise.

At Radisson Red, 'Yes I Can!' is not just a motto they follow with judicial efficiency, but a target that challenges them to deliver the most exemplary service to every guest.

Why You May Want To Start a Radisson Red Franchise

If you are looking to spread your wings in the hospitality services industry, opening a Radisson Red franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Franchisees at Radisson Red should have a spirit of adventure, entrepreneurship, and a keen eye for new opportunities.

Radisson Red follows the "Red Way," a philosophy that emphasizes that the 'ordinary' should always pave the way for the 'different.' To match up with changing market needs, Radisson Red seeks franchisees with excellent customer service skills who can effectively connect with customers.

What Might Make a Radisson Red Franchise a Good Choice?

Radisson Red may be famous for its unique appeal as a place where the atmosphere is positive, upbeat, and relaxed. At Radisson Red, everything from the traditional hotel setup may have been uprooted and redesigned. Radisson Red franchisees may be responsible for creating pleasant and casual spaces with styles that reflect the local cultures of guest destinations.

Opening a Radisson Red may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. The Radisson Red brand is ready to prepare franchisees with strategies to succeed in a crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Radisson Red Franchise

To be part of the Radisson Red team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Radisson Red, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Radisson Red franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Radisson Red brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their facilities have opened.

Company Overview

About Radisson Red

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Radisson Hotel Group, Americas
Leadership
Jim Alderman, CEO
Corporate Address
701 Carlson Pkwy., #300, MS 4001
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
700
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
10 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radisson Red franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$7,061,890 - $32,804,335
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
