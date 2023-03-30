Radisson

Radisson

Hotels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #442 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$10M - $52.3M
Units as of 2021
190 16.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

In 1962, Radisson formed part of one of the largest hotel groups worldwide. Radisson hotels and resorts are available in dozens of countries and continue to spread their wings to other unchartered territories. 

Radisson may offer meaningful, inspiring, and delightful experiences all around the globe in an effort to cement their place in the hospitality industry. Radisson’s philosophy is to thrive, remain sustainable, and develop business models that support everyone.

From the larger Radisson Hotel Group Americas, Radisson believes it has established itself as a people company. With extremely passionate colleagues, service delivery to their guests may be impeccable. Everyone involved is expected to be pragmatic, agile, responsive, and provide compelling brands to their owners and guests.

Radisson began franchising in 1983 and has since opened many locations in both the United States and internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Radisson Franchise 

Radisson may be a massive business entity. As such, potential Radisson franchisees should have substantial business aspirations. If you are dedicated and passionate about the hospitality industry, have enough capital to begin a Radisson franchise, and possess exceptional entrepreneurship skills, you may be invited to apply to be a franchisee.

Opening a Radisson franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Radisson Franchise a Good Choice?

Being part of the Radisson franchise could allow you to access a dynamic business model. You also may benefit from plenty of investments in information technology and systems, commercial engine and operation efficiencies, and, above all, you become a part of one of the largest hotel groups in the world.

Whether you want to open a resort, suite, or hotel format that the franchise offers, there may not be a limit to how far you can go. This may be a good opportunity to benefit from the diverse options available in the hospitality industry.

To be part of the Radisson team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How to Open a Radisson Franchise

As you decide if opening a Radisson franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radisson franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Franchisees could receive a great deal of support from the Radisson brand throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Radisson franchisees could also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Radisson franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Radisson

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1962
Parent Company
Radisson Hotel Group Americas
Leadership
Jim Alderman, CEO
Corporate Address
701 Carlson Pkwy., #300, MS 4001
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
700
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
190 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radisson franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$9,975,890 - $52,293,335
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
44-62+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Radisson? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Radisson landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Radisson ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #97 in 2022

Top Global Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Radisson.

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #44
Learn More

Hilton Garden Inn

Upscale midprice hotels
Ranked #61
Learn More

Cruise Planners

Travel agencies
Ranked #135
Request Info

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing