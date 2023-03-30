Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #442 last year
- Initial investment
-
$10M - $52.3M
- Units as of 2021
-
190 16.6% over 3 years
In 1962, Radisson formed part of one of the largest hotel groups worldwide. Radisson hotels and resorts are available in dozens of countries and continue to spread their wings to other unchartered territories.
Radisson may offer meaningful, inspiring, and delightful experiences all around the globe in an effort to cement their place in the hospitality industry. Radisson’s philosophy is to thrive, remain sustainable, and develop business models that support everyone.
From the larger Radisson Hotel Group Americas, Radisson believes it has established itself as a people company. With extremely passionate colleagues, service delivery to their guests may be impeccable. Everyone involved is expected to be pragmatic, agile, responsive, and provide compelling brands to their owners and guests.
Radisson began franchising in 1983 and has since opened many locations in both the United States and internationally.
Why You May Want to Start a Radisson Franchise
Radisson may be a massive business entity. As such, potential Radisson franchisees should have substantial business aspirations. If you are dedicated and passionate about the hospitality industry, have enough capital to begin a Radisson franchise, and possess exceptional entrepreneurship skills, you may be invited to apply to be a franchisee.
Opening a Radisson franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Radisson Franchise a Good Choice?
Being part of the Radisson franchise could allow you to access a dynamic business model. You also may benefit from plenty of investments in information technology and systems, commercial engine and operation efficiencies, and, above all, you become a part of one of the largest hotel groups in the world.
Whether you want to open a resort, suite, or hotel format that the franchise offers, there may not be a limit to how far you can go. This may be a good opportunity to benefit from the diverse options available in the hospitality industry.
To be part of the Radisson team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How to Open a Radisson Franchise
As you decide if opening a Radisson franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radisson franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Franchisees could receive a great deal of support from the Radisson brand throughout the franchising process if awarded a franchise. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Radisson franchisees could also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Radisson franchise.
Company Overview
About Radisson
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1983 (40 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 700
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 190 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radisson franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $9,975,890 - $52,293,335
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- 44-62+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Radisson landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Radisson ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
