Rapid Hose

Onsite hydraulic hose replacement
Initial investment
$150K - $201K
Units as of 2024
3 Increase 200.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Rapid Hose

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2012
Parent Company Rapid Hose Franchise
Leadership Kerri Da Silva, 8324995740
Corporate Address 4145 Gessner Rd., #B 402
Houston, TX 77080
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 3 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Rapid Hose franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$150,082 - $200,719
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 25.5 hours
Classroom Training 94.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Rapid Hose .

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

description
Home inspections

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

PIRTEK

description
Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement

Blue Moon Estate Sales

description
Estate sales

