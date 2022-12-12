Recline & Unwind Social Spa

Massage and spa services
Initial investment
$184K - $359K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Recline & Unwind Social Spa

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Massage & Spa Services
Founded 2021
Parent Company Recline & Unwind Social Spa Franchising LLC
Leadership Kelly DeTample, Managing Partner
Corporate Address 20 S. Pack Sq.
Asheville, NC 28801
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Recline & Unwind Social Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$184,383 - $359,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Recline & Unwind Social Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 120 hours
Classroom Training 30 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 10-16
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
