Companies and workers are always seeking quick and reliable solutions to staffing. Remedy Intelligent Staffing is a brand that excels in meeting this need. Remedy Intelligent Staffing has been franchising across the United States since 1988. Since then, its locations in select territories have built a reputation for quality and professionalism.
Remedy Intelligent Staffing has opened over 125 units and positively impacted more than 2 million people. The agency handles multiple client human capital needs ranging from recruitment, risk management advice, and on-site services. Remedy Intelligent Staffing also matches employees' skills to their clients' needs. The company's goal is to place people into jobs at which they will excel. By identifying a potential employee's enthusiasm, skills, and motivation, Remedy Intelligent Staffing fills new positions with qualified workers each day.
Why You May Want to Start a Remedy Intelligent Staffing Franchise
Remedy Intelligent Staffing is committed to growing the community and transforming personal and professional lives. An ideal franchise candidate should share these same passions. Franchisees should also enjoy customer service and finding solutions.
Remedy Intelligent Staffing aims to provide excellent hands-on customer service. The company feels that with this approach, clients can experience wholesome growth and advancement.
What Might Make Remedy Intelligent Staffing a Good Choice?
Remedy Intelligent Staffing provides solutions, reputation, and support. Remedy Intelligent Staffing teaches franchisees in both the back and front end office operations that give franchisees a competitive edge.
Remedy Intelligent Staffing offers a substantial discount off franchise fees for veterans.
The company will assign seasoned mentors to franchisees from the start for continued support. Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchisees have access to senior-member experts in human resources, marketing, legal, and more. Building on the company's professional network, Remedy Intelligent Staffing is part of The Select Family of Staffing Companies.
How to Open Your Own Remedy Intelligent Staffing Franchise
To get started with a Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchise, ask yourself if you can dedicate yourself to the community. You should also be customer service-oriented, organized, and dynamic. You will be dealing with people daily. Be ready to dedicate yourself to helping others with a hands-on approach. You can optimize your location's success when you combine local market strategies and compassionate and professional service.
You'll also want to research past performance numbers. Remedy Intelligent Staffing delivers a free report that details gross billings, margins, and percentages of franchisees in your select region. Upon request, you can also receive a Remedy Intelligent Staffing Franchise Disclosure Document. This document will outline in detail anything you may need to know before making a final decision.
You should be financially prepared to cover the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You will also likely be expected to pay a royalty fee. Terms of agreement for Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchisees usually last for ten years, at which point you will be given the opportunity to renew for a price if both you and the franchisor agree to continue.
If you become a franchisee, you'll receive extensive on-the-job and classroom training. This training prepares you for work in the field. Take advantage of the senior experts and mentors on-hand, too.
Company Overview
About Remedy Intelligent Staffing
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 1965
- Parent Company
- EmployBridge Holding Co.
- Leadership
- Michael Miles, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1040 Crown Pointe Pkwy., #1040
Atlanta, GA 30338
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2,550
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 125 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,950
- Initial Investment
- $152,238 - $258,678
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 3-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
