Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Staffing
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$152K - $259K
Units as of 2021
125 1.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Companies and workers are always seeking quick and reliable solutions to staffing. Remedy Intelligent Staffing is a brand that excels in meeting this need. Remedy Intelligent Staffing has been franchising across the United States since 1988. Since then, its locations in select territories have built a reputation for quality and professionalism. 

Remedy Intelligent Staffing has opened over 125 units and positively impacted more than 2 million people. The agency handles multiple client human capital needs ranging from recruitment, risk management advice, and on-site services. Remedy Intelligent Staffing also matches employees' skills to their clients' needs. The company's goal is to place people into jobs at which they will excel. By identifying a potential employee's enthusiasm, skills, and motivation, Remedy Intelligent Staffing fills new positions with qualified workers each day. 

Why You May Want to Start a Remedy Intelligent Staffing Franchise

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is committed to growing the community and transforming personal and professional lives. An ideal franchise candidate should share these same passions. Franchisees should also enjoy customer service and finding solutions.

Remedy Intelligent Staffing aims to provide excellent hands-on customer service. The company feels that with this approach, clients can experience wholesome growth and advancement. 

What Might Make Remedy Intelligent Staffing a Good Choice?

Remedy Intelligent Staffing provides solutions, reputation, and support. Remedy Intelligent Staffing teaches franchisees in both the back and front end office operations that give franchisees a competitive edge. 

Remedy Intelligent Staffing offers a substantial discount off franchise fees for veterans. 

The company will assign seasoned mentors to franchisees from the start for continued support. Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchisees have access to senior-member experts in human resources, marketing, legal, and more. Building on the company's professional network, Remedy Intelligent Staffing is part of The Select Family of Staffing Companies. 

How to Open Your Own Remedy Intelligent Staffing Franchise

To get started with a Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchise, ask yourself if you can dedicate yourself to the community. You should also be customer service-oriented, organized, and dynamic. You will be dealing with people daily. Be ready to dedicate yourself to helping others with a hands-on approach. You can optimize your location's success when you combine local market strategies and compassionate and professional service.

You'll also want to research past performance numbers. Remedy Intelligent Staffing delivers a free report that details gross billings, margins, and percentages of franchisees in your select region. Upon request, you can also receive a Remedy Intelligent Staffing Franchise Disclosure Document. This document will outline in detail anything you may need to know before making a final decision. 

You should be financially prepared to cover the initial investment, which will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You will also likely be expected to pay a royalty fee. Terms of agreement for Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchisees usually last for ten years, at which point you will be given the opportunity to renew for a price if both you and the franchisor agree to continue.

If you become a franchisee, you'll receive extensive on-the-job and classroom training. This training prepares you for work in the field. Take advantage of the senior experts and mentors on-hand, too.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1965
Parent Company
EmployBridge Holding Co.
Leadership
Michael Miles, CEO
Corporate Address
1040 Crown Pointe Pkwy., #1040
Atlanta, GA 30338
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
2,550
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
125 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Remedy Intelligent Staffing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,950
Initial Investment
$152,238 - $258,678
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Remedy Intelligent Staffing? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Remedy Intelligent Staffing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Remedy Intelligent Staffing.

Spherion Staffing

Staffing, recruitment, and employment-related services
Ranked #71
Learn More

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerages; franchise consulting
Ranked #74
Learn More

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing