Initial investment
$108K - $149K
Units as of 2022
7 78% over 3 years
Renew Crew, founded in 1993, is a power cleaning service franchise located in the United States. They consider themselves to be innovative experts in outdoor surface cleaning, sealing, and protection. Several locations offer clients power washing services for outdoor spaces like fences, porches, decks, and more.

You may not need experience in the cleaning industry to run a Renew Crew franchise. The perfect candidate for a Renew Crew franchise is a self-starter who is comfortable working with a proven system. It is also considered a plus to have good organization, management, and people skills and a willingness to learn.

Why You May Want to Start a Renew Crew Franchise

If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then the Renew Crew franchise could be for you. They employ exclusive solvents that penetrate deep, loosening grime from pores that power washing or pressure cleaning can't miss. Your franchise may help keep the community clean and sanitized through extensive cleaning of outdoor spaces that are often neglected.

Renew Crew also uses eco-friendly solutions to kill mold and mildew without harsh chlorines that can bleach wood and kill plants. Their dedication to safety and being environmentally friendly is another reason that clients may love them. Without the harsh ingredients, they can safeguard surfaces and ensure they last longer. Your Renew Crew franchise will be a part of the green movement, and you will be doing your part to save the earth.

What Might Make a Renew Crew Franchise a Good Choice?

With over ten years of experience as one of the most qualified teams, Renew Crew provides a wide variety of power cleaning services. They are constantly growing and finding new solutions to provide a cleaner and greener service to their clients. This reputation could provide you with growth in a relatively stable industry.

To be part of the Renew Crew team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Renew Crew Franchise

To get started with the Renew Crew franchise, submit an inquiry form. You'll then begin the franchise process by choosing one of Renew Crew's service brand franchises with the help of a franchise consultant. A Renew Crew consultant may take you through the franchise process and provide you with everything you need to know about the brand and franchise opportunity.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Once you've signed on board, the Renew Crew may give you the training you need to run a Renew Crew franchise. Renew Crew wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

About Renew Crew

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Premium Service Brands
Leadership
Paul Flick, CEO
Corporate Address
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
7 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Renew Crew franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$108,200 - $148,600
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Renew Crew has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Renew Crew landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Updated: December 12th, 2022
