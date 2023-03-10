Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$108K - $149K
- Units as of 2022
-
7 78% over 3 years
Renew Crew, founded in 1993, is a power cleaning service franchise located in the United States. They consider themselves to be innovative experts in outdoor surface cleaning, sealing, and protection. Several locations offer clients power washing services for outdoor spaces like fences, porches, decks, and more.
You may not need experience in the cleaning industry to run a Renew Crew franchise. The perfect candidate for a Renew Crew franchise is a self-starter who is comfortable working with a proven system. It is also considered a plus to have good organization, management, and people skills and a willingness to learn.
Why You May Want to Start a Renew Crew Franchise
If you love the idea of offering an essential and practical service to the community around you, then the Renew Crew franchise could be for you. They employ exclusive solvents that penetrate deep, loosening grime from pores that power washing or pressure cleaning can't miss. Your franchise may help keep the community clean and sanitized through extensive cleaning of outdoor spaces that are often neglected.
Renew Crew also uses eco-friendly solutions to kill mold and mildew without harsh chlorines that can bleach wood and kill plants. Their dedication to safety and being environmentally friendly is another reason that clients may love them. Without the harsh ingredients, they can safeguard surfaces and ensure they last longer. Your Renew Crew franchise will be a part of the green movement, and you will be doing your part to save the earth.
What Might Make a Renew Crew Franchise a Good Choice?
With over ten years of experience as one of the most qualified teams, Renew Crew provides a wide variety of power cleaning services. They are constantly growing and finding new solutions to provide a cleaner and greener service to their clients. This reputation could provide you with growth in a relatively stable industry.
To be part of the Renew Crew team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Renew Crew Franchise
To get started with the Renew Crew franchise, submit an inquiry form. You'll then begin the franchise process by choosing one of Renew Crew's service brand franchises with the help of a franchise consultant. A Renew Crew consultant may take you through the franchise process and provide you with everything you need to know about the brand and franchise opportunity.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Once you've signed on board, the Renew Crew may give you the training you need to run a Renew Crew franchise. Renew Crew wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you every step of the way.
Company Overview
About Renew Crew
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1993
- Parent Company
- Premium Service Brands
- Leadership
- Paul Flick, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 41
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 7 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Renew Crew franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $108,200 - $148,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Renew Crew has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Renew Crew landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
