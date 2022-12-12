Rolling Suds

Power washing
Initial investment
$145K - $198K
Units as of 2023
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Rolling Suds

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded 1990
Parent Company Rolling Suds Franchising LLC
Leadership Aaron Harper, CEO
Corporate Address 262 Titus Ave., #3
Warrington, PA 18976
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
# of Units 2 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Rolling Suds franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$144,795 - $197,740
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$125,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 57 hours
Classroom Training 31 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rolling Suds landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

