Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$208K - $343K
- Units as of 2022
-
92 8.2% over 3 years
Roosters Men's Grooming Centers is a leader in men's grooming services as part of the Regis Corporation, which is the most prominent hair salon chain globally. Roosters Men's Grooming Centers was founded by Joe Grondin in 1999. There are over 80 franchises located in the United States and several in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers Franchise
A Roosters Men's Grooming Center franchise is expected to offer clients more than a haircut; every client is unique and treated as such. In a classic barbershop environment, Roosters Men's Grooming Centers stylists and barbers create a personal experience. A Roosters Men's Grooming Centers location provides a full range of grooming services such as haircuts, beard trims, hair color, and shaving.
A franchisee with Roosters Men's Grooming Centers does not need to have experience in the beauty industry to open a location. Roosters Men's Grooming Centers values potential franchisees who have a high level of emotional intelligence and show the ability to lead and develop their teams. These qualities imply that a franchisee should have excellent communication skills and a strong business sense.
The ability to develop a strong relationship with your team and your clients is essential to Roosters Men's Grooming Centers’ philosophy in creating repeat customers. Franchisees should also be willing and able to follow the brand's proven business model.
What Might Make Roosters Men's Grooming Centers a Good Choice
A first-time visitor to a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers franchise may discover a welcoming, friendly, and professional salon. Customers should be treated warmly and feel comfortable. As a franchisee, it is your job to ensure that your franchise meets and maintains the high standards that the company set.
Franchisees may have the option to franchise one or multiple Roosters Men's Grooming Centers. Opening a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers Franchise
To be part of the Roosters Men's Grooming Centers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, and equipment if you qualify.
Once Roosters Men's Grooming Centers has accepted you as a franchisee, you will have their support through every step of the opening process. Franchisees have access to support in the grooming business and help with site approval and lease negotiation. Regis, Roosters Men's Grooming Centers’ parent company, has a construction division that has developed a design and décor package to ensure that your new salon aligns with other locations and upholds the brand name.
Company Overview
About Roosters Men's Grooming Centers
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- Regis
- Leadership
- Matt Doctor, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3701 Wayzata Blvd., #500
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 92 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $208,166 - $342,808
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000 - $1,200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000 - $350,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Roosters Men's Grooming Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40-56 hours
- Classroom Training
- 50-60 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Roosters Men's Grooming Centers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Roosters Men's Grooming Centers landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Roosters Men's Grooming Centers.
Charter Financial
Sport Clips
European Wax Center
Schlotzsky's
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.