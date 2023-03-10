Roosters Men's Grooming Centers is a leader in men's grooming services as part of the Regis Corporation, which is the most prominent hair salon chain globally. Roosters Men's Grooming Centers was founded by Joe Grondin in 1999. There are over 80 franchises located in the United States and several in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers Franchise

A Roosters Men's Grooming Center franchise is expected to offer clients more than a haircut; every client is unique and treated as such. In a classic barbershop environment, Roosters Men's Grooming Centers stylists and barbers create a personal experience. A Roosters Men's Grooming Centers location provides a full range of grooming services such as haircuts, beard trims, hair color, and shaving.

A franchisee with Roosters Men's Grooming Centers does not need to have experience in the beauty industry to open a location. Roosters Men's Grooming Centers values potential franchisees who have a high level of emotional intelligence and show the ability to lead and develop their teams. These qualities imply that a franchisee should have excellent communication skills and a strong business sense.

The ability to develop a strong relationship with your team and your clients is essential to Roosters Men's Grooming Centers’ philosophy in creating repeat customers. Franchisees should also be willing and able to follow the brand's proven business model.

What Might Make Roosters Men's Grooming Centers a Good Choice

A first-time visitor to a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers franchise may discover a welcoming, friendly, and professional salon. Customers should be treated warmly and feel comfortable. As a franchisee, it is your job to ensure that your franchise meets and maintains the high standards that the company set.

Franchisees may have the option to franchise one or multiple Roosters Men's Grooming Centers. Opening a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Roosters Men's Grooming Centers Franchise

To be part of the Roosters Men's Grooming Centers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, and equipment if you qualify.

Once Roosters Men's Grooming Centers has accepted you as a franchisee, you will have their support through every step of the opening process. Franchisees have access to support in the grooming business and help with site approval and lease negotiation. Regis, Roosters Men's Grooming Centers’ parent company, has a construction division that has developed a design and décor package to ensure that your new salon aligns with other locations and upholds the brand name.