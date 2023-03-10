Russo's New York Pizzeria is an Italian restaurant known for its authentic Italian eateries and pizzerias. The chain serves New York-style pizza and other Italian cuisines, including dessert, calzones, pasta, salads, and soups. The franchise operates under an "if it isn't fresh, don't serve it" motto to serve its customers quality eats.

Anthony Russo's family moved to Galveston, Texas, in 1978. There, his father opened a Russo's Italian restaurant, which thrived in the area. At the age of 12, young Anthony learned the pizza delicacy scachatta and other more complex pizza recipes from his relatives who flew in from Sicily and Naples each summer. Together, they developed a great passion for pizza.

In 1994, Anthony Russo opened Russo's New York Pizzeria, which proved to be a growing model. Today, the chain has expanded to more than 25 franchise units in the United States. There are also multiple international locations. The perfect candidate for a Russo's New York Pizzeria franchisee is result-oriented and has sales or marketing experience, can lead a team, build relationships, and has the desire to excel.

Why You May Want to Open a Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise

As a Russo's New York Pizzeria franchisee, you'll not only be a part of a quick-service restaurant that provides unique, innovative eateries, and pizzerias. You will also likely have someone by your side to guide you every step of your way. A Russo's New York Pizzeria consultant will guide you on things from site selection to grand opening support.

Unlike most of its competitors, Russo's New York Pizzeria is proud to have Italian roots, which they strive to recreate with every customer they serve. Russo's New York Pizzeria is not a typical pizzeria, but an open kitchen concept where relationships are strengthened and family traditions are made.

What Might Make a Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Russo's New York Pizzeria team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria has partnered with third-party sources that may offer help covering the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Russo's New York Pizzeria is a unique restaurant that can be adaptable to other venues. Its flexible restaurant with a coal-fired kitchen, pizzeria, and pizza kitchen may enable franchisees to choose from a wide range of options for their restaurant's location and size. You can potentially see growth by offering authentic Italian food to customers who opt to dine-in, takeout, deliver, or cater their meals.

How To Open a Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise

To begin the process of owning a Russo's New York Pizzeria franchise, submit an inquiry form. If approved to continue with the process of opening a franchise, you may receive a call from the franchise to learn more about the business model. Afterward, you may receive their Franchise Disclosure Document, which will give you an in-depth understanding of the business model. A franchise executive will then be in touch with you to review the document and explore franchise location opportunities.

Once you've signed onboard, all franchisees must attend an intensive training program in Houston, Texas. Here you'll learn how to manage Russo's New York Pizzeria daily operations. After the training program, you will be set to get started with your own Russo's New York Pizzeria franchise.