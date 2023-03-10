Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Pizza, pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, desserts
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$439K - $1.5M
Units as of 2022
46 9.5% over 3 years
Russo's New York Pizzeria is an Italian restaurant known for its authentic Italian eateries and pizzerias. The chain serves New York-style pizza and other Italian cuisines, including dessert, calzones, pasta, salads, and soups. The franchise operates under an "if it isn't fresh, don't serve it" motto to serve its customers quality eats.

Anthony Russo's family moved to Galveston, Texas, in 1978. There, his father opened a Russo's Italian restaurant, which thrived in the area. At the age of 12, young Anthony learned the pizza delicacy scachatta and other more complex pizza recipes from his relatives who flew in from Sicily and Naples each summer. Together, they developed a great passion for pizza.

In 1994, Anthony Russo opened Russo's New York Pizzeria, which proved to be a growing model. Today, the chain has expanded to more than 25 franchise units in the United States. There are also multiple international locations. The perfect candidate for a Russo's New York Pizzeria franchisee is result-oriented and has sales or marketing experience, can lead a team, build relationships, and has the desire to excel.

Why You May Want to Open a Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise

As a Russo's New York Pizzeria franchisee, you'll not only be a part of a quick-service restaurant that provides unique, innovative eateries, and pizzerias. You will also likely have someone by your side to guide you every step of your way. A Russo's New York Pizzeria consultant will guide you on things from site selection to grand opening support. 

Unlike most of its competitors, Russo's New York Pizzeria is proud to have Italian roots, which they strive to recreate with every customer they serve. Russo's New York Pizzeria is not a typical pizzeria, but an open kitchen concept where relationships are strengthened and family traditions are made.

What Might Make a Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Russo's New York Pizzeria team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria has partnered with third-party sources that may offer help covering the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Russo's New York Pizzeria is a unique restaurant that can be adaptable to other venues. Its flexible restaurant with a coal-fired kitchen, pizzeria, and pizza kitchen may enable franchisees to choose from a wide range of options for their restaurant's location and size. You can potentially see growth by offering authentic Italian food to customers who opt to dine-in, takeout, deliver, or cater their meals.

How To Open a Russo's New York Pizzeria Franchise

To begin the process of owning a Russo's New York Pizzeria franchise, submit an inquiry form. If approved to continue with the process of opening a franchise, you may receive a call from the franchise to learn more about the business model. Afterward, you may receive their Franchise Disclosure Document, which will give you an in-depth understanding of the business model. A franchise executive will then be in touch with you to review the document and explore franchise location opportunities.

Once you've signed onboard, all franchisees must attend an intensive training program in Houston, Texas. Here you'll learn how to manage Russo's New York Pizzeria daily operations. After the training program, you will be set to get started with your own Russo's New York Pizzeria franchise.

Company Overview

About Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza Restaurants, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza, Italian Restaurants, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1994
Parent Company
New York Pizzeria Inc.
Leadership
Anthony Russo, Owner & CEO
Corporate Address
5120 Woodway Dr., #8030
Houston, TX 77056
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
46 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$439,350 - $1,491,000
Net Worth Requirement
$550,000
Cash Requirement
$195,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 weeks
Classroom Training
6 weeks
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Food Franchises

