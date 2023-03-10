Safari Nation was founded in 2015 in Greensboro, NC, by a couple who believed that parents should have a place where their kids can have fun while being safe. Safari Nation is an all-inclusive family entertainment center. It is a safe, secure, and clean environment where parents can take their kids to have fun as they relax.

Being an all-weather indoor facility, Safari Nation understands the benefits of physical activities in childhood regardless of the time of the day. For that, you may find play areas that include jungle gyms, ziplines, inflatables, toddler playgrounds, and bumper cars, among others. The main idea here is to allow children to have fun while burning calories and remaining fit in the process.

Safari Nation began franchising in 2018 and is actively seeking to find find individuals who wish to open a Safari Nation franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Safari Nation Franchise

If you are looking to build your career in entrepreneurship, have a flexible schedule, and love to see children having fun, becoming a Safari Nation franchisee may be a good idea. Safari Nation is more than just an avenue for children to have fun; it is a haven for parents to take their children as they unwind.

What Might Make a Safari Nation Franchise a Good Choice?

Safari Nation is hinged on the core values of safety, health, and fun. If you share these same values, franchising at Safari Nation may be a good career move. All equipment and assets in the facility are present to ensure that children have unlimited fun while maintaining safety in the process.

Safari Nation provides training to new franchisees, with continuous support from Day One. Its business model may be efficient and easy to follow. In that same vein, it may not be difficult to apply to become a Safari Nation franchisee. Even though you might get varying package sizes, the franchise offers guidance and support when choosing the location, hiring staff, training, marketing, and opening.

How to Open a Safari Nation Franchise

To be part of the Safari Nation franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.

As you decide if opening a Safari Nation franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Safari Nation franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Safari Nation franchising team questions.