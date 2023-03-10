SAFE Homecare is a non-medical, in-home, and companionship service franchise dedicated to seniors and other adults requiring help with day-to-day living. Founded in 2014, SAFE Homecare puts its heart into the business, providing 24/7 care with genuine compassion and technology that they believe helps them maintain a no-failure policy.

Founder and CEO Jeff Krueger started SAFE Homecare on the belief that people should never have to leave the comfort of their home to receive care. Understanding the difficulties of such a transition, Krueger and his company strive to prevent its necessity by giving families a choice to keep their loved ones home.

Why You May Want To Start a SAFE Homecare Franchise

If you find joy in helping those who cannot care for themselves, or if you love being with people and offering a hand, you could make a valuable SAFE Homecare franchisee. The company is looking for franchisees with a bold entrepreneurial spirit, dedicated, and committed, and who can follow a system that they have attempted to perfect time and time again.

Providing an impressive backdrop to the SAFE Homecare franchise brand is the massive U.S. homecare industry estimated at multiple billions of dollars, with hundreds of millions of visits yearly. With the company’s track record as a highly supportive and fully capable franchisor, you may have a legitimate chance of thriving in this space.

What Might Make a SAFE Homecare Franchise a Good Choice?

While providing home care services requires special knowledge and skill sets, you do not have to possess both as you sign up to run a franchise. SAFE Homecare will provide training in all critical aspects of the business, from sales and marketing to operations to HR and even financial management. You will also receive onsite training at your local office and ongoing support and training from the franchise development team.

To be part of the SAFE Homecare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a SAFE Homecare Franchise

As you decide if opening a SAFE Homecare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a SAFE Homecare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SAFE Homecare franchising team questions.

If you are awarded a franchise with SAFE Homecare, you will work closely with the franchise development team for your training and the rest of the steps to facilitate your market entry and development.