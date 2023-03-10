SAFE Homecare

Senior care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$86K - $132K
Units as of 2021
4 100.0% over 3 years
SAFE Homecare is a non-medical, in-home, and companionship service franchise dedicated to seniors and other adults requiring help with day-to-day living. Founded in 2014, SAFE Homecare puts its heart into the business, providing 24/7 care with genuine compassion and technology that they believe helps them maintain a no-failure policy. 

Founder and CEO Jeff Krueger started SAFE Homecare on the belief that people should never have to leave the comfort of their home to receive care. Understanding the difficulties of such a transition, Krueger and his company strive to prevent its necessity by giving families a choice to keep their loved ones home. 

Why You May Want To Start a SAFE Homecare Franchise

If you find joy in helping those who cannot care for themselves, or if you love being with people and offering a hand, you could make a valuable SAFE Homecare franchisee. The company is looking for franchisees with a bold entrepreneurial spirit, dedicated, and committed, and who can follow a system that they have attempted to perfect time and time again.

Providing an impressive backdrop to the SAFE Homecare franchise brand is the massive U.S. homecare industry estimated at multiple billions of dollars, with hundreds of millions of visits yearly. With the company’s track record as a highly supportive and fully capable franchisor, you may have a legitimate chance of thriving in this space.  

What Might Make a SAFE Homecare Franchise a Good Choice?

While providing home care services requires special knowledge and skill sets, you do not have to possess both as you sign up to run a franchise. SAFE Homecare will provide training in all critical aspects of the business, from sales and marketing to operations to HR and even financial management. You will also receive onsite training at your local office and ongoing support and training from the franchise development team.  

To be part of the SAFE Homecare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a SAFE Homecare Franchise

As you decide if opening a SAFE Homecare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a SAFE Homecare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SAFE Homecare franchising team questions. 

If you are awarded a franchise with SAFE Homecare, you will work closely with the franchise development team for your training and the rest of the steps to facilitate your market entry and development. 

Company Overview

About SAFE Homecare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2014
Parent Company
SHC Global LLC
Leadership
Jeff Krueger, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
7941 E. 51st St.
Tulsa, OK 74145
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
4 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SAFE Homecare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$86,400 - $132,180
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SAFE Homecare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
