Founded in 2001, SailTime/PowerTime is a membership-based boat club. Unlike other sail clubs that offer a general membership, a SailTime/PowerTime membership gives members shared access to a specific boat, whether it be a catamaran, sailboat, or powerboat. The boat you choose through SailTime/PowerTime may not be available to every club member, but just a few members.

You may think of it as a boat timeshare!

Monthly membership fees may change according to the location, boat size, and the number of monthly uses and cover other fees, such as maintenance, cleaning, marina fees, fuel, and boat insurance. The company also has its own app with a sailing calendar, where members can book a time online to use their boat.

SailTime/PowerTime began franchising in 2009 and has since opened several franchises in select throughout the United States, Canada, and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a SailTime/PowerTime Franchise

SailTime/PowerTime is certainly a niche franchise and probably requires a specific set of interests and skills. A franchisee doesn't need to know how to sail a boat, but should have a strong interest in the water and boating lifestyle. They also should see how a SailTime/PowerTime franchise can benefit their community and perform in their local market. Typically speaking, an ideal franchisee is a strong businessperson.

SailTime/PowerTime also stresses the importance of flexibility, having enough capital for operational and marketing costs, and working hard to achieve a positive business outcome. Despite the dedication corporate may require from franchisees, they may be able to run their business from home or via a mobile unit.

What Might Make a SailTime/PowerTime Franchise a Good Choice?

SailTime/PowerTime believes it has a unique business model approach for startup investment that may suit careful and organized businesspeople. A franchisee could build their fleet through primary ownership. However, there is an option to use what SailTime/PowerTime calls the owner membership program. With this program, other people buy the boats, and you simply sell memberships.

SailTime/PowerTime may also use certain tactics to encourage customer loyalty, something a franchisee may enjoy should they execute the business model properly. These tactics include aggressive marketing, a fully computerized back-end, and product sales outside of boat memberships. Customers can also book a time on the boat through the club's app, so you don't necessarily have to be in touch with them about upcoming reservations.

Besides running daily operations, a franchisee should expect to maintain the financial ability to cover business-related costs, from startup to maintenance. This includes advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How To Open a SailTime/PowerTime Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SailTime/PowerTime franchising team questions. If you are working out of a marina located in seasonal areas, one question might be how you would maintain business during that off-season. 

If awarded a franchise, SailTime/PowerTime typically provides new franchisees with on-the-job training as needed, several hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support. Still, it will be up to you to maintain a good business standing. 

Company Overview

About SailTime/PowerTime

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Boat Clubs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Recreational Rentals
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Sea Style Acquisitions
Leadership
Todd Hess, CEO
Corporate Address
105 Eastern Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21403
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
24 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SailTime/PowerTime franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$74,675 - $151,950
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250-$400/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SailTime/PowerTime has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
As needed
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SailTime/PowerTime landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

