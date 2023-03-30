Founded in 2001, SailTime/PowerTime is a membership-based boat club. Unlike other sail clubs that offer a general membership, a SailTime/PowerTime membership gives members shared access to a specific boat, whether it be a catamaran, sailboat, or powerboat. The boat you choose through SailTime/PowerTime may not be available to every club member, but just a few members.

You may think of it as a boat timeshare!

Monthly membership fees may change according to the location, boat size, and the number of monthly uses and cover other fees, such as maintenance, cleaning, marina fees, fuel, and boat insurance. The company also has its own app with a sailing calendar, where members can book a time online to use their boat.

SailTime/PowerTime began franchising in 2009 and has since opened several franchises in select throughout the United States, Canada, and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a SailTime/PowerTime Franchise

SailTime/PowerTime is certainly a niche franchise and probably requires a specific set of interests and skills. A franchisee doesn't need to know how to sail a boat, but should have a strong interest in the water and boating lifestyle. They also should see how a SailTime/PowerTime franchise can benefit their community and perform in their local market. Typically speaking, an ideal franchisee is a strong businessperson.

SailTime/PowerTime also stresses the importance of flexibility, having enough capital for operational and marketing costs, and working hard to achieve a positive business outcome. Despite the dedication corporate may require from franchisees, they may be able to run their business from home or via a mobile unit.

What Might Make a SailTime/PowerTime Franchise a Good Choice?

SailTime/PowerTime believes it has a unique business model approach for startup investment that may suit careful and organized businesspeople. A franchisee could build their fleet through primary ownership. However, there is an option to use what SailTime/PowerTime calls the owner membership program. With this program, other people buy the boats, and you simply sell memberships.

SailTime/PowerTime may also use certain tactics to encourage customer loyalty, something a franchisee may enjoy should they execute the business model properly. These tactics include aggressive marketing, a fully computerized back-end, and product sales outside of boat memberships. Customers can also book a time on the boat through the club's app, so you don't necessarily have to be in touch with them about upcoming reservations.

Besides running daily operations, a franchisee should expect to maintain the financial ability to cover business-related costs, from startup to maintenance. This includes advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a SailTime/PowerTime Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SailTime/PowerTime franchising team questions. If you are working out of a marina located in seasonal areas, one question might be how you would maintain business during that off-season.

If awarded a franchise, SailTime/PowerTime typically provides new franchisees with on-the-job training as needed, several hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support. Still, it will be up to you to maintain a good business standing.