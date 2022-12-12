Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery

Dog grooming, food, treats, and accessories
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$199K - $379K
Units as of 2023
3 Increase 50.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery

Industry Pets
Related Categories Pet Grooming, Pet Care, Pet Stores
Founded 2018
Parent Company Salty Dawg LLC
Leadership Sally Facinelli, President
Corporate Address 9615 Spring Green Blvd., #500
Katy, TX 77494
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ 3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 3 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$198,750 - $378,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Salty Dawg Pet Salon + Bakery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 39 hours
Classroom Training 33 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 4-8
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
